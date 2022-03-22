Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,180 in the last 365 days.

St. Benoit Creamery Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in French Vanilla Yogurt

St. Benoit Creamery of Sonoma, CA is recalling French Vanilla Yogurt, lot code # 2054, best by date 8/22/2022, because it may contain undeclared EGG allergen. Product was distributed in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington through retail stores since February 25, 2022.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/st-benoit-creamery-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-egg-french-vanilla-yogurt

You just read:

St. Benoit Creamery Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in French Vanilla Yogurt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.