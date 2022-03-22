St. Benoit Creamery Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in French Vanilla Yogurt

St. Benoit Creamery of Sonoma, CA is recalling French Vanilla Yogurt, lot code # 2054, best by date 8/22/2022, because it may contain undeclared EGG allergen. Product was distributed in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington through retail stores since February 25, 2022.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/st-benoit-creamery-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-egg-french-vanilla-yogurt