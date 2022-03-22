Juniper Holiday + Home Launches Luxury Vacation Rental Management Services
From Complementary Design Services to a Hands-Off Management Approach, Juniper’s Property Management Services Allow Homeowners to Maximize Their Home’s Value.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make owning and renting vacation homes more accessible, Juniper Holiday + Home, an upscale short-term vacation rental property owner and operator, has launched a new division of their company offering full-service property management services. Having started as an upscale short-term vacation rental property operator of their own fleet of vacation properties, Juniper Holiday + Home has now expanded to offer their expertise to other vacation property owners. Currently offering services in the Southwest Michigan area, Juniper Holiday + Home provides homeowners with full-service management services, dedicated to producing a truly elevated guest experience.
“Our team excels at offering memorable vacation getaways for travelers, and we are thrilled to be able to expand our services to other homes owners, offering an easy way to manage their own vacation property,” said CEO of Juniper Holiday + Home Curtis McDonald. “At Juniper, we combine complimentary award-winning interior design, top-tier revenue-generating home makeovers, cutting-edge strategies, and exclusive high-end marketing to maximize rental income, without any effort on a homeowner’s part. With us, our owners are able to enjoy their vacation homes themselves in addition to turning a profit from rentals.”
In addition to providing superior management services, Juniper Holiday + Home aims to offer the best travel accommodations possible. When working with a new property, Juniper offers its award-winning design services and a “furnishings and accessories upgrade” plan to elevate the home inside and out, significantly increasing a vacation home’s income potential. Taking care of each vacation rental as if it were Juniper’s own home, the Juniper team also invests in marketing each property, conscientiously vetting all guests & carefully managing every booking.
Juniper Holiday + Home’s all-inclusive property management services relieve vacation rental owners of day-to-day responsibilities, while providing a superior return on investment. The team is on hand 24/7 to assist guests with questions, problems or support. Juniper employs a team of in-house housekeeping staff, yard maintenance personnel and property managers for each vacation rental to insure each property in managed with care and precision. While owners can stay detached from intricacies of each rental visit, Juniper provides a digital revenue dashboard, booking notifications, a homeowner app and more.
Catering to leisure and business travelers alike, Juniper properties are all impeccably finished and outfitted with high-end appliances and state-of-the-art amenities. From a lakeside home complete with an inground heated pool and hot tub, to a home nestled in nature with a wrap-around deck and gas fireplace, each property features stylish furnished interiors, custom-designed rooms, and luxurious touches. All properties are available for bookings directly through Juniper’s website, Airbnb, or VRBO.
ABOUT JUNIPER HOLIDAY + HOME
Founded in July 2020, Juniper Holiday + Home is a short-term vacation rental company that provides travelers with luxury home accommodations coupled with exceptional service, design, and safe, socially distanced comfort. Juniper Holiday + Home currently owns and operates 11 properties all within close proximity to premier amenities and nature-filled getaways with plenty of nearby winter and summer activities to choose from including cross-country skiing, hiking and biking trails, and water sports of all kinds, as well as art galleries, wineries, excellent restaurants, boutique shops and antique stores. Each property is impeccably finished and outfitted with high-end appliances and state-of-the-art amenities. Juniper Holiday + Home also offers vacation rental management services. To learn more and explore the homes, visit juniperholidayandhome.com. Follow Juniper Holiday + Home on Facebook and Instagram.
