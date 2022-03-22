Send Medical Aid With Peacekeepers Now
The world must actively participate in providing medical and emergency care to the victims of the Ukraine protected by peacekeepers.
Having worked with health care organizations in war torn Lebanon and Somalia, I have seen first hand the important role that peace keepers play in defending health care and humanitarian workers.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world must actively participate in providing medical and emergency care to the victims of the Ukraine protected by peacekeepers. We must be Good Samaritans by caring for our Ukraine neighbours. We must not hesitate. Time is of the essence.
— Dr. Paul Saba
Having worked with non governmental health care organizations in war torn Lebanon and Somalia, I have seen first hand the important role that peace keepers play in defending health care and humanitarian workers as they tend to the needs of war victims.
In 1983, I opened and operated a medical clinic in Lebanon protected by the international peacekeeping forces of the United States, France, United Kingdom and Italy. These peacekeepers were sent at the request of the Lebanese government and not under the auspices of the United Nations.
In 1993, I volunteered in Somalia to provide emergency care under the protection of the UNISOM forces.
It was clear during these dangerous situations, that medical care could only be provided safely when healthcare workers were protected by peacekeepers.
I recall working with a mobile healthcare clinic in an area of Mogadishu Somalia called “Bermuda.” The name was appropriated from the “Bermuda Triangle” because it was said that anyone visiting the area risked not coming out alive. We were escorted there by the US armed forces who protected us while we cared for our patients. Gunfire could be heard as the soldiers defended us from attacking gangs.
It is clear that during and after the war in Ukraine, victims will need medical care.
Immediate medical support is needed urgently with the unfortunate but inevitable soldier’s injuries on both sides of the conflict as well as the immediate injuries to civilian women, men and children.
Major collateral damage occurs to a war torn population in the aftermath of the conflict because of disease, malnutrition, unsanitary conditions and the loss of access to food and clean water.
We must also ensure support for mental illness such as depression, violence and suicide in the long term.
Medical and humanitarian aid can only be provided safely with the protection of peacekeepers.
This can happen either with or without the support of the United Nations. If a peacekeeping force is not approved by the United Nations, these peacekeepers can be constituted by a multinational force possibly by non aligned countries from India or Africa. Obviously both Russia and the Ukraine must approve.
It is imperative that we act immediately.
Dr. Paul Saba is a family physician working in Montreal Canada. He has who has worked and trained both in Canada and the United States where he holds dual citizenships as well as internationally. He is cofounder and President of the Coalition of Physicians for Social Justice (coalitionmd.ca). He is author of Made to Live, a physician’s journey to save lives (madetolive.com).
pauljsaba@madetolive.com 514-886-3447
Dr. Paul Saba
Coalition of Physicians for Social Justice
+1 514-886-3447
paulsaba@madetolive.com