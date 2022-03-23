Telaeris Announces Edge Access Control XPIR Series of Fixed and Kiosk Identification Readers for Any Workplace Entrance
Intelligent readers can analyze access permissions and grant entry, uniquely display identity information on record, and synchronize data with the PACS system.
XPIR fixed and kiosk readers provide workers and visitors with an intuitive digital experience to allow them to be identified, checked-in, accounted for, and quickly on their way.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telaeris, Inc., a safety and physical security solutions company, announces from the International Security Conference and Exposition, a.k.a. ISC West, its new edge access control XPIR fixed and kiosk identification readers fully compatible with its XPressEntry software. XPressEntry integrates with most physical access control systems (PACS) and synchronizes all relevant information such as enrolled users, badges, pictures, facial and fingerprint biometrics, access levels, areas, entry / exit activities, and more. XPIR devices maintain connectivity to the access control system via cellular, WiFi, Ethernet and continue to work offline when the network is unavailable. XPIR fixed and kiosk readers are flexible by design for any workplace entrance, easy to install compared to traditional door readers, and provide new outcomes never before possible.
— Dr. David Carta, CEO Telaeris
• Identity & Permissions Verification – Verify permissions and authenticate workers and visitor credentials with any security badge, fingerprints, and/or facial recognition against the identity information on record in the access control system.
• Real-Time ENTRY / EXIT Tracking – Keep track of workers and visitors entering and exiting the workplace while remaining in sync with all activities recorded in the access control system with the latest occupancy information.
• Emergency Evacuation Mustering – Ensure everyone is safely accounted for during a true emergency by positioning the XPIR as a self-check-in muster station to improve evacuations, employee safety, and OSHA / regulatory compliance.
• Visitor Identity & Access Management – Visitors can self-scan a driver’s license or passport for ID verification, take a picture, state their business, enroll themselves as a guest, and pick up a printed badge or credential to proceed onsite.
• Accurate Time & Attendance – Capture employee hours electronically and track attendance in real time to ensure that employees are onsite, paid the right number of hours, and verify invoices from subcontractors.
• Touchless Temperature Scanning – Workers and visitors can conveniently self-check their temperature prior to entering and be denied access because of fever to reduce the spread of infectious disease in the workplace.
"XPIR is more interactive, more intelligent, more secure, and more capable than traditional door readers. This is all possible with an impressive device feature set delivered through the XPressEntry software suite as the backbone of the XPIR series reader," said Dr. David Carta, CEO Telaeris. "XPIR fixed and kiosk readers provide workers and visitors with an intuitive digital experience to allow them to be identified, checked-in, accounted for, and quickly on their way."
XPIR devices can be positioned on a desktop, as a standalone kiosk in a lobby, or an open workplace entrance. Alternatively, XPIR devices can be wall mounted or physically attached to other access points. Providing a broad range of identification modalities, it helps security guards and teams certainly of the identity of who is provided access. The XPIR series devices can drive a broad range of peripherals such as powered doors, turnstiles, gates, automation equipment, and more. XPIR’s offer RS-485, digital output lines, relay triggers, Wiegand, and OSDP output interfaces making it easy to connect to and control the facility in addition to the advanced access control capabilities it provides as an intelligent edge device.
About Telaeris
Founded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and occupancy tracking systems. Telaeris’ XPressEntry is a hardware and software solution that seamlessly integrates with any industry-leading access control system, providing fixed, kiosk, and handheld devices capable of reading any badge technology, biometrics, and facial recognition. For more information, please visit https://telaeris.com/.
