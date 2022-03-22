FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 3022

N.C. Tomato Growers Association offering scholarship

ASHEVILLE – The N.C. Tomato Growers Association is offering a $1,000 merit/need-based scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Any North Carolina resident who pursues a horticulture or agribusiness undergraduate or graduate degree at a four-year North Carolina college or university is eligible to apply. The deadline for submitting an application is May 31.

The award will be based on a student’s demonstrated scholastic achievement, initiative, leadership, financial need and extracurricular activities. The scholarship is contingent on the recipient maintaining at least a 2.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 on all course work during the scholarship period.

The recipient must be enrolled for the entire school year to receive the full scholarship. Scholarship funds will be distributed through the financial aid office of the attending student’s college or university. The scholarship will be paid in two installments, $500 per semester.

Applications are available with additional information at www.nctomatoes.com.

For additional information or questions, contact Melinda James, president of the N.C. Tomato Growers Association, at 828-526-3989, or by e-mail at osagem@msn.com. Completed applications should be mailed to: N.C. Tomato Growers Association, c/o Melinda James, 1604 Hale Ridge Road, Scaly Mountain, NC 28775.

