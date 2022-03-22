Gray, Gray & Gray and GraVoc Announce Cybersecurity Services Collaboration

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP is a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, Massachusetts.

Expanded security services comes at crucial time in battle against cyberattack and ransomware

Cybersecurity has become an issue of risk management for all organizations. Our alliance with GraVoc allows us to deliver an effective outsourced solution to this difficult problem.” — James A. DeLeo

CANTON, MA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a consulting, business advisory and accounting firm based in Canton, MA, and GraVoc Associates, Inc., a Peabody-based IT consulting firm, have announced a collaborative venture to provide advanced cybersecurity services to organizations across all industry segments.

The alliance between Gray, Gray & Gray and GraVoc will provide the technological skills and resources to deliver a full slate of cybersecurity services, include multi-layered defense, end-point protection, secure backup, remote monitoring, employee training and testing, and compliance services to ensure clients are meeting the requirements of state, federal and international data security laws.

The outsourced cybersecurity risk management services provided by Gray, Gray & Gray and GraVoc use the latest cyber detection and defense technologies, which are continually updated to meet the latest threats. This extends to business recovery and business continuity planning and preparation in the event a data breach or cyberattack occurs.

“The risk of a data breach, ransomware attack, or malware insertion continues to grow exponentially for businesses of all sizes. Half measures and ‘out of the box’ remedies no longer provide the level of protection required by increasingly more sophisticated threats,” said James DeLeo, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “Cybersecurity has become an issue of risk management for all organizations. Our alliance with GraVoc allows us to deliver an effective outsourced solution to this difficult problem.”

About Gray, Gray & Gray

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP has been named by Forbes magazine as one of “American’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms,” and as one of the “Best of the Best” top 50 accounting firms in America by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm provides consulting, business advisory, tax, and audit & assurance services to clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States.

About GraVoc Associates

Founded by David and Catherine Gravel in 1994, GraVoc is a technology-consulting firm that is committed to solving business problems for customers through the development, implementation, & support of technology-based solutions. Through four tightly integrated practices, GraVoc is able to provide customers with a single point of access to a comprehensive menu of services that meet all of their business process management needs.

For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.