Famous Tate Announces 25,000 Square Foot Expansion Of Main Distribution Center

Famous Tate

25,000 SqFt Expansion

Construction Famous Tate

Construction Famous Tate

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since acquiring the old Pepin Distribution Center in 2006 and renovating it for additional storage needs, Famous Tate always knew they would need more space in the future.

"The north end of the facility housed a fleet maintenance building which was leased out over the past 16 years, is now being razed to make room for our expanded warehouse," said Jason Horst, Director of Marketing for Famous Tate.

The new 25,000 square foot space that is under construction will include seven additional receiving and loading docks as well as much-needed storage capacity for major appliances inventory.

With the continued production and shipping delays in the appliance industry, it's more important today that Famous Tate has the right products in stock along with the ability to receive and store special large quantity purchases as manufacturers catch up in their factories.

"We currently lease a 27,000 sqft annex building a few miles away so that we can maintain optimal stock for our retail customers as well as the local and National homebuilders we supply," said Horst. "This new expanded space at our main distribution center will allow us to bring all appliance inventory back under one roof again for more efficient operation.

Mattresses have been a growing part of Famous Tate’s business since introducing them in their stores over 26 years ago. In order to provide fast, next-day delivery, a large inventory is maintained and then moved into separate buildings within their distribution center site so that they can have the proper space and storage set up.

"With a focus on fast home delivery, this warehouse expansion allows us to better serve customers with increased inventory capacity and more efficient operations," said Horst.

Jason Horst
Famous Tate
+1 813-490-1735
email us here

You just read:

Famous Tate Announces 25,000 Square Foot Expansion Of Main Distribution Center

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jason Horst
Famous Tate
+1 813-490-1735
Company/Organization
The Free Press
PO BOX 727
Land O Lakes, Florida, 34639
United States
+1 813-279-1480
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Soft-launched in April 2020, at the COVID-19 growth cycle, The Free Press continues its digital growth with reach in 43 countries, and primary reach in the Tampa DMA at 97%. While newspapers from around the country are evolving and changing to meet the needs of the ever-changing audience, The Free Press, headquartered in Hillsborough County Florida, is working for today and building for tomorrow. A completely digital platform that focuses on issues of today, law enforcement, local news, national news, and technology, The Free Press captures a younger audience where that audience is focused. Advertisers will benefit from being on the ground floor of new advances in this space and we look forward to working with them to help their businesses grow. We will be updating via press releases, our launches of new advances in digital mobile.

https://www.tampafp.com

More From This Author
Famous Tate Announces 25,000 Square Foot Expansion Of Main Distribution Center
Living In Unprecedented Times, Brandon Ford Offers Custom Ordering At MSRP
The pandemic has forced small businesses to compete more, for less
View All Stories From This Author