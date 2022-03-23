Famous Tate Announces 25,000 Square Foot Expansion Of Main Distribution Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since acquiring the old Pepin Distribution Center in 2006 and renovating it for additional storage needs, Famous Tate always knew they would need more space in the future.
"The north end of the facility housed a fleet maintenance building which was leased out over the past 16 years, is now being razed to make room for our expanded warehouse," said Jason Horst, Director of Marketing for Famous Tate.
The new 25,000 square foot space that is under construction will include seven additional receiving and loading docks as well as much-needed storage capacity for major appliances inventory.
With the continued production and shipping delays in the appliance industry, it's more important today that Famous Tate has the right products in stock along with the ability to receive and store special large quantity purchases as manufacturers catch up in their factories.
"We currently lease a 27,000 sqft annex building a few miles away so that we can maintain optimal stock for our retail customers as well as the local and National homebuilders we supply," said Horst. "This new expanded space at our main distribution center will allow us to bring all appliance inventory back under one roof again for more efficient operation.
Mattresses have been a growing part of Famous Tate’s business since introducing them in their stores over 26 years ago. In order to provide fast, next-day delivery, a large inventory is maintained and then moved into separate buildings within their distribution center site so that they can have the proper space and storage set up.
"With a focus on fast home delivery, this warehouse expansion allows us to better serve customers with increased inventory capacity and more efficient operations," said Horst.
Jason Horst
