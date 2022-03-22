Secret Room Events honoring the 2022 Pre-Oscar Event Nominees Style Lounge
Secret Room Events will host In Honor of Pre- Academy Nominee Style Lounge on Friday March 25th, 2022 in Beverly Hills at the SLS Hotel Ballroom .
WHERE DREAMS COME TRUE..”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secret Room Events will host In Honor of Pre- Academy Nominee Style Lounge on Friday March 25th, 2022 (ONE DAY ONLY) in Beverly Hills at the SLS Hotel Ballroom . Many nominees and talent are set to attend this lavish invite-only event.
— SECRET ROOM EVENTS
The Secret Room Events, will be provided luxurious services ranging from eyelashes done by Je Suis Diva , Botox, fillers by the top injector will be onsite. We have so many amazing brands this year from jewelry to skincare, designer gowns , shoes, trips , to mention only a few.
Secret Room Events will be auctioning off a gift bags with celebrity signatures and taking donations for Ukraine refugees.
Our proud Platinum sponsors In the Secret Room Style Lounge this year are:
BiOptimizers is a fast-growing health and wellness company that creates supplement solutions to help people optimize their health, performance and aesthetics. Their suite of digestive optimization supplements have become the go-to answer for many of the top health experts and healthcare professionals in the industry.
“HempHera Kosmetikos is an Organic, All Natural, NanoAmplified skincare line - powered by organic hemp (CBD)”
Raindrops Enjoy the Adventure
Spencer’s custom wood- We create quality handmade but yet functional one of a kind wood art pieces.
Our amazing in person sponsors this year are:
LuxeFair.com Magazine is an Affluent Lifestyle Guide in Los Angeles.
Also on hand, Beverly Hills Tennis Academy, will be giving free tennis gift certificates to the Secret Room Events Pre-Nominees and media lounge.
Work It towels
US-United strong
Je Suis Diva
Souly Smokey LLC
The Blakery /Get Blaked
Skin Prophecy-Pet Prophecy
BLUEBIRD BOTANICALS
Returned Jewelry
BIOKIDE
Molly Bz Cookies with Molly Blakeley
Global Awakened initiative Inc (GAii)
Bellybambino
Rosa Faizzad fashion designer
Ciao Bella Jewelry & Michelle Marie Boutique
WORD LYFE APPAREL
Healthy Roots Hemp
Truly-yourself.com
Tayzfashion
Freestyle photo & Imaging
PIKAGOS
The Vanity Vegan
MERV Skincare
Moss & Palm
Royal Keepers Products
Green Influences
BUIE HOLISTIC HERBS
ANMC Holistic Health
naté hair care
The DeLaCrus Collection
Ase’ Haircare
Celebrity Hair For less
BodyByBree Fitness
TWINKLE LINKS
Seven Saints
Scotch Bonnet
Secret Room Events always has the best selection of exotic trips and getaways for celebrity nominees. This year's Amazing trip is: 10 days in Tahiti all inclusive
As guests leave they will be gifted an amazing gift bag from Hemp Hera Kosmetikos with so many goodies from the following gift bag sponsors.
Super Goop, LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops, 4 U By Schells, Jones soda, Ink Defense, Alanino, Sena Sea Seafoods, Peek-A-Boo Gloves, Poppin‘ Love, Clothes Box since 2005,Lifeboost Coffee, Anchor Designs Hawaii, Noire Gardens, ADULTLUXE, Dot3Jewelry, BATAS AND BOXERS CLOTHING CO., Bloomers Intimates, Gospel Glam Cosmetics, Maverick Faith Apparel brand, Sip N’ Slay, Work in process, SDHtoronto, Hungry Squirrel, Mercury’s Coffee CO., KUOLMI handmade cool Jewelry, BlingBook, Brands by K, SHADED BLISS,HPE cosmetics, Oakmann, Spa Technologies, Serenity Nail Polish, Blooming Candle CO, Obsidian’s, Hunie Hair care, AyeSee Beauty, BORESTONE Soap CO., Ella Dean, She mugs, Taylor Made Polish, Wild Yonder Botanicals, iSlayCosmo by Jaza’Slay, Underground Beach Club THE JAUNTY COLLECTION, DECEMBER DREAM, Skintyp, Ojala threads Inc, Titan Max Pro, GRTActive, Fur Baby wood works, E.T ForMAGGI, Marks mindful Munchies, Inc., BIORAZE, Chandleryandco, Urban & Etched, Sydoni Skincare and Beauty®, Jillian Leigh Jewelry, CHEVONNEDARLING Jewelry, Kolors by K®, Rooted Apothecary, Writers & rockers coffee company and Plated™ SkinScience by Rion Aesthetics
Secret Room Events produces exclusive gift lounges and gift bags surrounding major awards shows. Secret Room Events was voted top gift suite by Huffington Post, featured in the LA Times, Washington Post, Access Hollywood, E!, OK!, HGTV, Frontdoor.com and many more.
Media, press and talent may send invite requests to: rsvp@secretroomevents.com Invite & address will be sent if rsvp is approved.
About Secret Room Events:
Secret Room Events produces exclusive gift lounges and gift bags surrounding major awards shows. Secret Room Events also produces product launch events and offers celebrity product placement opportunities. Secret Room Events is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences or Oscars. Nor do they endorse or have any sponsorship involved in Secret Room Events.
Media Contact: Rita Branch, Secret Room Events, 3105008996, rita@secretroomevents.com
rita branch
SECRET ROOM EVENTS
+1 310-500-8996
email us here