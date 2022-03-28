East Brunswick Community Church Launches April 17, 2022

East Brunswick Community Church is a non-denominational congregation inspired by grace, not driven by guilt, that is working for the good of its community.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Started with the purpose of being a truly local church committed to the well-being of the community, Point Community Church East Brunswick took its final step of the journey by incorporating in October of 2021 as East Brunswick Community Church. EBCC is an independent non-denominational congregation whose mission is to restore people's faith in God and to work for the good of its community.

In our quick-moving, rapidly-changing, and increasingly isolated culture, it’s easy to feel disconnected to everything and everyone. We want to change that by restoring people’s faith through a relationship with God and others. We are a church that celebrates our diversity, practices hospitality, and strives to provide this world a reason to believe in Jesus by the way we live, love, and serve others. Far too many people have a negative experience with religion and church. At EBCC, we want to change that. We want every person to feel loved by God and welcomed by us the moment they arrive.

Our worship service is causal and lasts about 75-90 minutes. We sing contemporary worship songs and hymns led by our worship team. We start at 10AM but come early or stay late to enjoy some coffee and pastries in a casual and friendly environment. A children's program is available during our teaching time. Plan to hang around after the service to meet and connect with new people.

EBCC also partners with local organizations like the East Brunswick Interfaith Council, Aldersgate Outreach Community Center, Raritan Valley YMCA, Interfaith-Rise in Highland Park, and Urban Revival in New Brunswick. Additionally, they regularly participate in township sponsored events like the Unity Walk, East Brunswick Day, and local cleanup projects.

Our Sunday worship service takes place at 144 Tices Lane at 10AM but our offices and gatherings such as Youth Group, Men's Group, and other gatherings happen at 568 Ryders Lane. You can find additional information about us at www.myebcc.org and on Facebook under EBCC or East Brunswick Community Church. Please join us for a special celebration on Sunday April 17, 2022 at 10AM for a Spring Festival, Egg Hunt and Easter Celebration. A schedule of that morning's events can be found on our Facebook page and website. It'll be a morning of great fun.