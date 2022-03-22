Gov. Wolf: $10 Million in New Funding Approved to Support High-Speed Broadband Infrastructure in Unserved Areas of Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $10 million for 19 projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for nongovernmental entities to deploy middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure to unserved areas in Pennsylvania through the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program (UHSB).

“Nearly one million Pennsylvanians lack access to broadband internet connectivity – and we are working to change that,” said Gov. Wolf. “High-speed internet is critical for working and learning from home, for businesses operating online services, for patients relying on telehealth, and more. This funding will help enhance the quality of life for residents in unserved areas of the commonwealth.”

Funding through UHSB can be used for acquisition, construction, equipment, and site preparation costs associated with deploying high-speed broadband infrastructure to these communities. Supporting this type of infrastructure will enhance economic development, education, health care, and emergency services across Pennsylvania.

The approved UHSB awards are as follows:

Armstrong County

$32,885 to Windstream Services, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Plumcreek Township.

Bradford County

$955,762 to Claverack Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas of Asylum, Standing Stone, and Wyalusing Townships.

Cambria County

$449,103 to In The Stix Broadband, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Allegheny Township.

Centre County

$975,109 to Centre WISP Venture Company, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Potter Township.

$578,235 to Comcast Cable Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Curtin and Liberty Townships.

$750,000 to Comcast Cable Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Rush Township.

Erie County

$111,084 to Spectrum Northeast, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Girard Township.

$32,577 to Spectrum Northeast, LLC to install hybrid fiber-coaxial wireline to serve 17 residents in North East Township.

Franklin County

$838,974 to Comcast Cable Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas of Metal and Peters Townships.

Fulton County

$818,962 to Frontier Communications of Breezewood, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Brush Creek Township, as well as East Providence Township in Bedford County.

Indiana County

$36,840 to Windstream Services, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Armstrong and Washington Townships.

$204,134 to Windstream Services, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Smicksburg Borough and West Mahoning Township.

Lycoming County

$607,494 to Comcast Cable Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Armstrong, Bastress, and Limestone Townships.

McKean County

$530,248 to SkyPacket Networks, Inc., to install fixed wireless broadband infrastructure in Hamlin, Keating, and Sergeant Townships.

Mercer County

$69,891 to Spectrum Northeast, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Wayne Township.

$266,455 to Windstream Services, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Perry Township.

Schuylkill County

$825,546 to Comcast Cable Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Cass Township.

$916,701 to Comcast Cable Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Reilly Township.

Wayne County

$1,000,000 to Spectrum Northeast, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Damascus Township.

More information about the UHSB program and the Commonwealth Financing Authority can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development website.