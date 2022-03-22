Anti-Corruption Corporate Monitoring Firm is Selected to Join the Endeavor Miami's ScaleUp Program

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BH Compliance is pleased to announce it is one of eight companies selected to participate in Endeavor Miami’s Spring Cohort of its ScaleUp Program. This innovative four-month growth program provides support to startups with high-impact potential in the Miami ecosystem. BH Compliance, one of Latin America’s largest anti-corruption corporate monitoring firms, opened its US office in Miami earlier this year. ScaleUp will propel BH Compliance’s tech-enabled monitoring programs to the next level as the company starts providing services to US Corporations with affiliates in Latin America. BH Compliance’s Chile office works with major multinational companies committed to preventing corruption in their subsidiaries in LatAm. Some of them include Walmart, GM Financial, BCI, Itaú, MetLife, Liberty Seguros, Principal and Telefonica.

According to Endeavor, the focus of the ScaleUp program is to guide and mentor participants using Endeavor’s methodology with peer-to-peer support and expertise in scale-ups. Founders will be exposed to distinct perspectives and experiences related to the development of a business, pushing them to learn from others' successes, challenges and help them design their own advancement strategies. Founders will also be matched to experienced mentors eager to assist entrepreneurs reach the next level of growth.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Endeavor’s ScaleUp program because it will give me additional tools to expand our footprint in the US and meet and network with like-minded founders,” said Sierra, who recently relocated to Miami to lead the company’s expansion into the US. “Miami is a great city to do business because it offers great resources to entrepreneurs on a growth path and exposes companies to tech innovation to better serve their clients.”

Endeavor is leading the global high-impact entrepreneurship movement to drive long-term economic growth and build strong entrepreneurship ecosystems in growth markets by selecting, mentoring and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs.

“Our mission at Endeavor is to identify companies with high growth potential and support them through their journey to achieve scale,” said Claudia Duran, Managing Director of Endeavor Miami. “For the duration of the program, these companies will be exposed to high-level mentoring and connections that would normally take years to curate and learn. It is a valuable opportunity to help these Florida-based businesses thrive.”

About BH Compliance:

BH Compliance was co-founded by entrepreneur Susana Sierra in Chile in 2011 to monitor corporations’ compliance programs and shed light on corruption related risks. Over the years, the firm has worked with high-profile companies with a strong culture of regulatory compliance and best practices. Some of its current and past clients include Walmart Chile, GM Financial, BCI, Itaú, MetLife, Liberty Seguros, Principal and Telefonica. As an impartial third-party, BH Compliance analyzes the quality and effectiveness of a company’s risk-based compliance program, the metrics a company collects and uses to help detect misconduct, and whether a compliance program is regularly reviewed to update policies, procedures and controls to meet the US Department of Justice guidelines and in-country anti-corruption laws. BH Compliance consists of a team of legal experts, auditors and seasoned monitors as well as utilizes cutting-edge technology to assist clients across the Americas. Under Sierra’s leadership, the firm has opened a US office in Miami to assist US-based companies with operations in Latin America. For more information, visit https://www.bh-compliance.com/en/.

About Endeavor Miami:

The Endeavor Miami affiliate was established in 2013, with the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation as the first U.S. affiliate of Endeavor Global. Endeavor Miami’s entrepreneurs generated close to $340M in revenues and over 3,000 jobs in South Florida in 2020. With the addition of its newest companies, the affiliate currently supports 26 companies and 46 entrepreneurs, such as Nearpod, Cameo, NovoPayment and Wyncode. Learn more about Endeavor Miami at https://endeavormiami.org/.