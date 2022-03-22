Ministers’ statement on World Water Day

CANADA, March 22 - George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Josie Osborne, Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship, have issued the following statement on World Water Day 2022:

“Today, we join with people across British Columbia and around the world in celebrating World Water Day. Our water is a precious and limited resource. We depend on it for drinking, washing, growing our food, our livelihoods and recreation. It’s as important as the air we breathe and the land on which we stand.

“As climate and extreme weather events increase in frequency and intensity, watersheds play a central role in our lives by providing communities with protection from storms and floods, while reducing their potential impacts and cost.

“We recognize the risk a changing climate poses to the health of our communities and ecosystems, and are making significant investments to restore and enhance watersheds and wetlands around B.C.

“We remain committed to safeguarding B.C.’s water with a Budget 2022 investment of an additional $30 million toward watershed security projects this year.

“With this investment we will be adding to the more than 60 projects initiated last year under the StrongerBC economic recovery plan to restore salmon and wildlife habitat, help communities adapt to climate change through nature-based solutions and gather critical data on water quality and quantity. These crucial investments support sustainable management and conservation practices. The environmental benefits from this initiative will last for years, and our government is committed to advancing this work.

“We are partnering with Indigenous Peoples and collaborating with other levels of government to build a watershed security strategy that ensures healthy ecosystems support communities with secure access to clean water. The strategy will protect our freshwater resources, including both groundwater and surface water, and provide direct investments to support their health.

“Together, we can build a legacy of healthy and resilient watersheds for a cleaner, stronger B.C.”