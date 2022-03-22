Governor Wolf Announces $1.52 Million in Funding to Support Agricultural Projects in Four Counties

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $1.52 million in funding for four agricultural projects through the First Industries Fund (FIF). The projects, located in Blair, Lancaster, Montour and Schuylkill counties, will help existing farms expand their operations and bring in additional revenue.

“Our economy is fueled by the agriculture industry, and we will continue to invest in projects that spur growth in communities across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “The First Industries Fund helps local farmers expand their operations and thrive. By supporting agricultural operations like these, we are making an investment in Pennsylvania’s future.”

The projects, approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, are as follows:

Blair County

Robert and Tammy Stultz, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, were approved for a 15-year, $400,000 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan to construct a 31,000-square-foot swine nursery barn on their farm property located at 267 Stultz Lane, Williamsburg, Huston Township. The barn will be eight rooms in total and house up to 9,600 head at any time. The total project cost is $1,600,000.

Lancaster County

Robert and Andrea Brubaker, through the EDC Finance Corporation, were approved for a 15-year, $400,000 PIDA loan for the renovation and expansion of their sow barn at their farm property located at 2871 North Colebrook Road, Manheim, Rapho Township. This project will renovate their existing 650-sow unit into a 1,200-sow unit, including a large pen gestation area with an electronic feeding system. The total project cost is $2,160,000.

Montour County

Denis and Melissa Beachel, through the SEDA Council of Governments, were approved for a 15-year, $400,000 PIDA loan for the construction of two 44,100-square-foot turkey barns on their property located at 175 Marr Road, Danville, Limestone Township. Each barn will have an 11,000-bird capacity and average 2.36 flocks per year. The total project cost is $1,850,000.

Schuylkill County

Titus and Dalice Nolt, through the Northeastern PA Alliance, were approved for a 15-year, $320,000 PIDA loan to acquire a 50.5-acre farm property located at 1230 Deturksville Road, Pine Grove, Washington Township. The property contains a two-story, single-family dwelling, bank barn, implement shed, a two-story barn and garage buildings. There are 31 tillable acres on the property and the land will be used by the Nolts to grow organic hay, corn, and soybeans. The total project cost is $640,000.

More information about the First Industries Fund or the Commonwealth Financing Authority can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website.