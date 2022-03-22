NCNW Inc. of New York State to Present its Highest Honor in Recognition, 47th Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program

NCNW National Logo 47th Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program Keynote speaker Bishop Leah D. Daughtery

This year's event will take place on Saturday, May 21st at 12:30 PM at Russo's On The Bay in Queens, NY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The theme for this year's event is "Our Legacy; Onward, Upward, Black Women in Power." for 2022, 47th Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program

Valerie Hall, President, NCNW Queens County Section, Rev. Dr. Malcomb J. Byrd, Senior Pastor Historical Mother A.M.E. Zion Church, Harlem, NY, are this year's honorees. The National Affiliate Honoree is Chi Eta Phi, Sorority, Inc.



Bishop Leah D. Daughtery will deliver the keynote address. The Reverend Daughtry is a nationally recognized activist, political strategist, author, and faith leader. She currently serves as the Presiding Prelate for The House of the Lord Churches, which she has served in succession. Bringing faith to politics, she collaborates with community activists, non-profits, and political and business entities to help them build coalitions and partnerships that advance common causes. Co-author with Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, and Minyon Moore, Daughtry wrote For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics (St. Martin's Press, 2018), which won the NAACP Image Award for Best Book. This book tells the story of the friendship of four of the most influential African American women in politics and how it has changed American politics.

Currently, Rev. Daughtry serves as Equity Advisor for Sephora, Inc., Editor of the Global Women's Forum for the Economy and Society, and on the Rules and Bylaws Committee for the Democratic Party. Besides her role as Founder and Co-Convener of Power Rising, Daughtry sits on the Boards of Directors of Wesley Theological Seminary, the National Council of Negro Women, and Higher Heights for America. Additionally, she is Founder and Co-Chair of Black Church PAC, Co-Chair of the Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference, and Co-Chair of the Connections and Social Action Committee of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Psi Zeta Omega Chapter).

The Bethune-Height Recognition Program (BHRP) is an annual fundraising event that recognizes outstanding community leadership and supports the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. In honor of NCNW founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and former President and Chair of the Board, Dorothy Irene Height, the BHRP salutes and recognizes all who exemplify the Bethune tradition of providing community volunteer services to those who are less fortunate. Bethune-Height's recognition program proceeds help support the organization's mission to lead, empower, and advocate for women of African descent, their families, and communities. Stearing this event; Johnnie M. Walker & Dawna M. Fields (National BHRP Co-Chairs) along with Ellen Haywood, Lynda Bagley & Evelyn Kinsey (NYS Conveners)



Attendees at this year’s program will enjoy an afternoon at Russo's On The Bay with musical entertainment from Legendary DJ Chris Washington, Honorees Award Presentation, Presentation of Life/Legacy Awards, and special surprise appearances. To register for this year’s event or to donate, please visit http://bhrpnys2022.eventbrite.com/ Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information about this year’s event, please contact Jennifer LeGrande, email: jlegrand0609@gmail.com, Glady Keller, ualemp9915@aol.com and Johnnie Walker, queenjohnnie1241@gmail.com



About the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.



NCNW (National Council of Negro Women) is an organization of organizations (comprising 300 campus and community-based sections and 32 Affiliate Women's Organizations) that leads, advocates, and empowers women of African descent, their families, and communities. The NCNW offers programs that promote education, with a particular focus on science, technology, engineering, and math; encourage entrepreneurship; promote financial literacy; educate women about HIV/AIDS; and advocate for sound public policy and social justice. Currently, NCNW is headed by DR. Thelma T. Daley, Ed. D. More information about NCNW can be found at www.ncnw.org.

About the NCNW Bethune-Height Recognition Program