Robert Rumble’s newly released “Thesila Prophecy” is an interactive multimedia fantasy book that talks about dreams...
PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Thesila Prophecy": is a riveting novel about a man who found himself in a world that is too deadly for him. "Thesila Prophecy" is the creation of published author Robert Rumble, an Uber driver whose interests include hiking and backpacking.
— Robert Rumble
Rumble writes, “Somewhere between dreams and reality, between the astral and the physical planes, lies the world of Hauv Pem. Where imaginations, dreams, hopes, and fears intertwine into the tapestry of life. Long ago, ancient magicians grew cities from the ground but disappeared over 2,000 years ago, taking the knowledge with them. Over time the magical energies wane, leaving structures useless or in decay. There is hope. Thesila Prophecy tells of a naj tewb (off-worlder) that will return the Thesila Princess as a Queen. Together they will restore moon staves and bring back the wizards of old.
“When the nej tewb, Mashaun finds himself in a magical world, he is joined by other off-worlders. Stranded and confused in a land where sword and sorcery are real and deadly, they wander the realm searching for a way home. Mashaun rescues the forgotten spirit bow Dalistra, unaware that one innocuous act is the first part of Thesila’s prophecy. Along the way, they develop friendships, find allies and enemies. The wizard Magdalenia has been working to prevent the prophecy, but now she must find a way to stop it. Will they find a way home, or fulfill the prophecy or will Magdalenia stop them?”
From the Author:
"If you would have told me in high school that I would be a published author, I would have laughed. Asked what you were smoking and if you were going to share. That was before it was legal. But, here I am. It started as a reoccurring dream, and after writing it down I went back to read my notes. After reading three or four sparsely written chapters, I was curious how the story was going to end. It took me a short time to write the first draft, and then I sat on it for years, not knowing my next move. Actually, I didn’t want to put it out there for anybody to read. Once I decided to publish it, I wanted to make it a little different. I had developed a companion website with lots of world information, including character backstories, maps, charts, tables, and more. One of my riders suggested putting QR codes along with links in the book allowing the reader to quickly go to the site if they question the world. Making it one of the very few interactive fantasy books on the market today. "
Thesila Prophecy - Author's Cut