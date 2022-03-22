Dirt Bike Crash in Sandown

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse 603-271-3361 March 22, 2022

Sandown, NH – On March 21, 2022, Fish and Game received a report from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office of a dirt bike crash involving one motorist on the Rockingham Recreation Trail in Sandown. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Andrew Prios, 29, of Epping, NH, lost control of his dirt bike while navigating around a steel gate causing him to crash into a tree. Prios was ejected over the handlebars, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fish and Game Personnel, Danville Police Department, Sandown Police Department, Sandown Fire and EMS personnel, along with members of Trinity EMS responded to the location of the crash. Due to the nature of his injuries Prios sustained during the crash, he was transported by Trinity Ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Derry to be treated for his injuries.

The operator had broad knowledge and experience operating an OHRV on that portion of the trail. The accident is still under investigation. Based on initial observations and statements, the primary cause of the accident appears to be operator inattention. Prios was wearing the appropriate safety equipment including a helmet, chest protector, and riding boots, which mitigated the potential for further injury.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always remain vigilant when operating any motorized vehicles on the trails of New Hampshire and to always be on the lookout for obstacles, people, and changes in the trail.