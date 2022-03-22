Concierge Auctions Announces Significant Hires of Jeff Rhoades and Jana Willardsen to Business Development Team

Leading global luxury real estate marketplace also announces several promotions and open roles, including CFO, and opportunities in sales, marketing, and tech.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the leading global luxury real estate marketplace, announced today that Jeff Rhoades and Jana Willardsen have joined the company’s business development team. As industry veterans, Rhoades and Willardsen will primarily focus on bringing in new business and building and growing strategic relationships.

“Jeff and Jana have a proven track record in the luxury auction space,” stated President Chad Roffers. “As we continue to grow our dominant footprint and focus on further positioning our sales alongside the finest luxury items in the world, this addition to our already talented team is a win-win. Jeff and Jana are experienced in not only luxury products, but also the auction model. Moreover, they are extremely driven individuals, focused on building long term relationships and delivering phenomenal client experience—all assets that make them important additions to the firm.”

Rhoades and Willardsen spent the last nearly 10 years at Decaro Auctions, collectively managing and conducting auctions for luxury assets of all types, including commercial and residential properties, yachts, private aircraft, and more. Rhoades and Willardsen are highly experienced and have intimate knowledge in every step of the auction process. This experience allows them to lead in this fast paced environment with confidence at every turn.

“Auctions have become a solution to today’s real estate market quandaries. In our 20-plus years of combined experience in auctioning luxury real estate and assets, through the best and the worst of market conditions, we have strived to protect our stellar reputation and service clients with the utmost professionalism and integrity,” stated Willardsen.

“We were attracted to Concierge Auctions because we believe the future is digital. The platform Concierge Auctions has built and continually improved over the years has created a seamless experience for buyers, sellers, and agents to efficiently and successfully transact their luxury assets,” added Rhoades. “As we look to our future, the cutting edge tools Concierge Auctions provides will only enhance the high level experience and success we are accustomed to bring to all of our clients in the luxury space.”

In 2021, Concierge Auctions reached over $3 billion in historic sales, processed over $3.4 billion in competitive bids with an average home sell price of $4.9 million, grew its global activity to 30 countries and 46 states, averaged over five bidders per auction, and continued to expand its database of high-net-worth real estate buyers, sellers, agent representatives, and investors—to more than 775,000 contacts, including 3,500 billionaires, 13,500 private clients, and 160,000 weekly subscribers. In November, Concierge Auctions announced that it was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. The firm continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury online auctions for clients.

Concierge Auctions also recently promoted Mario Vargas to Vice President of Corporate Development, Daniel Sparkman to Vice President of Auction Operations; Tracy Remlinger to Director of Sales Training, John Erlinger to Auction Director, and Phil Dobson, Carolyn McCarthy, Adam Moorhouse, and Jimmy Faulkner as Directors of Project Manager; and is actively sourcing for a Chief Financial Officer and sales roles in business development and project management, as well as additional in marketing, sales, and technology, which can viewed on its careers page at conciergeauctions.com/careers.

For more information about positions with Concierge Auctions or its platform or to apply, please call 212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.