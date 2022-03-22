KMX Adds LatAm Expert to Advisory Board
Iván Rebolledo is the newest member of the KMX Advisory Board
Appointment Enhances KMX's South American Lithium Focus
Lithium development in South America will increasingly rely on new technologies and processes that ensure the protection of water resources. We are excited to welcome Iván to the KMX Advisory Board”TORONTO, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMX Technologies, LLC (“KMX”), a global market leader in lithium concentration, water treatment, and critical mineral recovery, today announced the addition of Iván C. Rebolledo to its Advisory Board. The appointment coincides with an enhanced commercial strategy to support the proliferation of KMX’s leading lithium concentration technology in South America.
— Zachary Sadow, CEO KMX Technologies
Mr. Rebolledo is Managing Partner at TerraNova Strategic Partners LLC, a geo-strategic advisory firm specializing in the Andean region of Latin America.
As a member of KMX’s Advisory Board, Mr. Rebolledo will help the company implement its regional commercial strategy and manage important regional and local stakeholder considerations for lithium development, with a particular focus on protecting water and ecological resources.
Iván Rebolledo, Managing Partner of TerraNova Strategic Partners LLC, said, “Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico together make up about two-thirds of global lithium reserves, with most of it concentrated in the Southern Cone, so it is only natural that KMX Technologies begin to focus on this region and tremendous growth opportunities. I am very happy to join this dynamic team to assist in this important effort”.
Zachary Sadow, KMX CEO, said, “Lithium development in South America will increasingly rely on new technologies and processes that ensure the protection of water resources. We are excited to welcome Iván Rebolledo to the KMX Advisory Board to help deliver our technology to this environmentally sensitive region.”
About Iván Rebolledo:
Iván Rebolledo is an industry leader with an expertise on the geopolitics of the region, having worked for think-tanks, multilaterals, and now advising the private sector on issues: economic and political risk; execution of corporate strategy; enhancing relationships with key in-country stakeholders; ESG; legislative monitoring; strategic corporate communications and international government relations. He co-founded TerraNova Strategic Partners over a decade ago, as well as serving as President of the Bolivian-American Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Global Americans (a hemispheric-centric think-tank).
About KMX Technologies:
KMX Technologies is solving the most critical environmental and energy challenges of the 21st century. Through its proprietary membrane distillation technology, the company is accelerating energy storage with its direct lithium recovery enhancement processes, sustainably sources critical minerals necessary for next generation supply chains and infrastructure, and is advancing wastewater treatment.
