Maryland Natural Resources Police Report — February 2022

Photo of police truck in a fieldThe Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) issued citations for illegal hunting and fishing activities in February.

A Hancock man was charged with violating size and creel limits for trout in Allegany County. On Feb. 10, officers were conducting patrol in Evitts Creek when they observed Jacob Logan, 30, fishing at the bridge on Smouses Mill Road. According to police, Logan caught five trout and placed them in his vehicle. About 20 minutes later, Logan returned and caught more trout, which placed him over his limit. When police conducted a conservation check, they found that Logan had trout in his vehicle and also concealed 12 trout inside a spare tire. As a result, police charged him with exceeding the creel limit of trout, and he faces up to $250 in fines. 

NRP charged a Smithsburg man with spotlighting deer in Frederick County. On Feb. 25, police conducting surveillance in Middletown observed a vehicle come to a stop near a field, while shone a light out of the window, scanning the adjacent field. Officers conducted a conservation stop and identified occupants as three juveniles and one adult, Morgan Weddle, 18. Police also found a loaded rifle, ammunition, and a spotlight inside the vehicle, and a freshly shot antlerless white-tailed deer in the truck’s bed. According to officers, all of the occupants admitted to spotlighting. As a result, Weddle was charged with hunting deer with spotlights and issued five warnings; he faces up to $2,000 in fines. In addition, the three juveniles were referred to juvenile services for similar hunting charges. 

NRP officers responding to an accident in Big Run State Park charged a Frostburg man with impaired driving. When officers arrived, they learned a vehicle was backed into the pay box at the park. The driver, David Michaels Jr, 39, stated he did not have anything to drink. However, police observed multiple alcoholic beverages in the vehicle and detected an odor of alcohol. Police conducted a field sobriety test on Michaels, and based on the results, he was charged with impaired driving. 

NRP is hiring officer candidates. Selected candidates will receive a $51,000 salary during their initial training. Upon graduation, their salary will increase to $59,600. Additional benefits include 43 days of leave each year, several bonus opportunities, and more. Applications are being taken through March 30 on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website. Questions can be emailed to nrprecruiting.dnr@maryland.gov.

