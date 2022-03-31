American Staffing Association Names Niti Agrawal, CEO, Stage 4 Solutions, Section Council Chair
Niti Agrawal, CEO of Stage 4 Solutions Inc., was recently appointed chair of the American Staffing Association’s professional-managerial section council.SARATOGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niti Agrawal, CEO of Stage 4 Solutions Inc., headquartered in Saratoga, CA, was recently appointed chair of the American Staffing Association’s professional-managerial section council. ASA is the professional trade association of the $161 billion U.S. staffing and recruiting industry.
In this role, Agrawal will work with ASA and its board of directors to spearhead programs and services that meet the professional-managerial sector’s needs within the association. ASA section councils are composed of member volunteers who advise the association on sector-specific issues and design programs to meet the unique business challenges faced by those sectors of the staffing industry.
Niti brings over 25 years of marketing, staffing and management experience to her clients. Prior to founding Stage 4 Solutions in 2001, she held product marketing, channel, operations, and business development leadership roles at Oracle/Agile Software and HP, and was a certified CPA early in her career. Niti has been a speaker at industry associations in Silicon Valley and at leading business schools, including Stanford University, Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, and Santa Clara University. Niti has an MBA from Stanford University and a BS in Accounting and Finance with highest honors from The Wharton School of Business.
About Stage 4 Solutions Inc.
Stage 4 Solutions, Inc. is an award-winning, women-owned and minority-owned consulting and interim staffing firm. We specialize in serving high tech companies, government agencies and healthcare organizations by providing seasoned professionals for both short term and long term needs across marketing, technology and operations teams. We utilize our network of over 50,000 experienced consultants and contractors to fast track critical initiatives and fill resource gaps. Over our 20 years in business, we have served more than a hundred clients and have achieved 100% client referenceability. Stage 4 Solutions’ clients include leaders such as NetApp, VMware, Poly, Salesforce, Western Digital, HPE, Veeam and many more. Our goal is to become a valued partner to our clients to help them in achieving business objectives and diversity goals.
About the American Staffing Association
The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.
