Packaged Venturi Scrubber Systems

S&K Packaged Scrubber Systems can achieve contaminant removal efficiencies as high as 99.99% in many applications.

More than a century in the design & manufacture of steam jet vacuum systems, steam jet heaters, exhausters, compressors, scrubber systems, desuperheaters, thermocompressors, eductors, syphons, valves.”
TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schutte & Koerting has over sixty years of experience in the control of commercial and industrial air pollution using wet scrubber technology.

The Fig. 7025 Packaged Scrubber System is a completely “packaged”, movable gas scrubber separator system that is especially designed for use in pilot plants, laboratories, or temporary locations in full size processing plants. The Fig. 7025 Packaged Scrubber System uses water or other liquid to clean large quantities of objectionable gases that are inherent in most laboratories or processing applications.

The Fig. 7025 Packaged Scrubber System can achieve contaminant removal efficiencies as high as 99.99% in many applications. This package typically consists of a Fig. 7010 Ejector Venturi Gas Scrubber and Fig. 7040 Separator with storage mounted on a steel baseplate.

The Fig. 7010 is used in many applications to provide efficiencies as high as 99% or more in a single stage system (higher efficiencies can be obtained through use of multi-stage configurations). Gas handling capacities of over 90,000 CFM are possible with the larger size scrubbers.

Other Scrubbers manufactured include Ejector Venturi Gas Scrubber, High Energy Venturi Scrubber System, Vent Gas Scrubber System, Packed Tower Gas Scrubber and Scrubber Separator Systems.

Schutte & Koerting serves the petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, food, pulp and paper, power, metal, refining, water and waste treatment industries among others with its process and power equipment. In addition to scrubbers, products include condensers, valves, jet ejectors, degassing systems, desuperheaters, and sonic nozzles.

