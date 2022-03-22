Tring launches personalised gifting category on the website

Tring Company Nidhi Bhanushali Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tring is the most significant celebrity engagement platform in India. With over 10000+ celebrities and a total overall reach of over 450 million+ as of May 2021, the main motto of Tring is to connect the fans to their favourite celebrities. Tring desires to bring celebrities closer to their fans and brands by encouraging conversations, involvement, and a variety of personalised offerings.The goal is for every fan to have genuine moments of pleasure and delight, honest emotions that bring relationships closer than ever before.Tring has now introduced a gifting category. There are almost over 10,000 plus celebrities listed on Tring.co.in who are willing to be a part of their fans’ celebrations. This could be for birthday greetings, anniversary greetings, or any other occasion such as sangeets, baby showers, pranks, promotions, or even motivation.Anything you wish to have. Celebrities such as the stars from the famous serial Anupama, Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma, Movie Stars, TV Stars, Influencers, Models, Sportspersons, Musicians, and many other famous personalities. Celebrities now know who their true fans are.Tring as a gifting category has three services:Personalised Video Message: You can book a personalised video message of the celebrity for your loved ones. A personalised video message will be of almost 30- seconds where a celebrity will wish the receiver’s on their occasions. You can choose o language and also the template which is already present. If there is any special message you can even customize itVideo call: You invite at least four people to the call, and you can have a conference call with the celebrity on Zoom. The Tring team will distribute the link, and the call will last 5 minutes. The date and time will be decided after the availability of the celebrities and the receiver.Direct Message (DM) on Instagram: The celebrity's official account would send a beautiful message. And this will make the recipient's day.These services would make the best gift for your loved ones. It takes a few moments to reserve a Tring. Give them the necessary information, such as the sender's name, the recipient's name, the occasion, the descriptive message you'd like a celebrity to express on your behalf, and the delivery details, such as an email address or a Whatsapp number. Tring will help you with a gift that your loved ones will remember for a lifetime.Typically, Tring will respond to your request within seven working days. They make every effort to keep the requested data while meeting all deadlines. It even offers 24-hour delivery from some celebrities for those last-minute bookings you wanted to make the event memorable. The availability of the star determines the length of the process.Before the gifting category, Tring has another service to offer as Tring for Business. It helps to promote your brand with your favourite celebrities. It is an excellent option for start-up businesses who want their brand to be announced, but it's somewhat out of their budget. That's the time when Tring for business helps them to promote their brand with their own chosen celebrities who are listed on their website.Tring for Business is a tech platform that allows brands to leverage the power of celebrities on a large scale, allowing them to reach out to a large number of people in a timely and valuable manner. It is a one-stop-shop for brands looking for celebrity brand partnerships. Tring is also be supported by well-known investors such as ALTBalaji, Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO of Flipkart), Gaurav Munjal (Co-Founder of Unacademy), Sujeet Kumar (Co-Founder of Udaan), and Atul Kasbekar.Search your favourite celebrity, fill in the details & go for the payment. The booking process is very simple. If you are planning to have something really different gifting for your wife , mother, father, husband or brother-sister then Tring can be unique & an amazing gifting option that can be memorable for a lifetime.

