Launching Zen Tax Clinic, a one-stop solution for GST litigation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zen Tax Clinic announced the launch of its FinTech platform that aims to overcome the hassles of GST Litigation. GST is still a complicated scenario for taxpayers, though it was introduced almost five years back.
SMEs and Corporates have started to get departmental notices even in the case of minor lapses. If not addressed in time, non-compliance could lead to penalties of up to 100% of the total amount. It requires expert legal drafting and interpretation skills to handle them. The lack of qualitative legal services proves a hindrance to offering appropriate responses. Tax authorities also face heaps of pending cases due to a lack of timely responses.
Zen Tax Clinic’s FinTech platform offers holistic value added solutions for corporates, SMEs and big and small businesses of all sizes. Taxpayers get correct advice to handle notices and draft professional replies. The timely responses help tax authorities dispose of cases quickly and offer fair justice to the taxpayer.
Zen Tax Clinic offers a dedicated online portal and mobile app where service deliveries have a 48-hour turnaround time. Corporates can also get assistance for fact collection, attending personal hearings through representatives, support for departmental audits, and pre-notice consultation.
Here’s how the Zen Tax platform works for seamless compliance benefits.
Experts assigned within 10 minutes
First factual analysis within 8 hours
Success Analysis Matrix within 24 hours
Expert replies/opinions within 48 hours
Zen Tax Clinic provides Transparency in their services and the right advisory solutions which has earned them the badge "Trusted GST Advisor"
Zen Tax Clinic is mentored by CA. P. Paul Thangam, a veteran in the field of GST & Indirect Taxes with more than 35+ years as a Chartered Accountant cum Cost Accountant, an approved faculty for GST from ICAI & a visionary in Professional community.
The operations are steer-headed by Chief Executive Officer CA. P. Aravind Thangam who is a GST Expert with professional drafting, representation skills and also having a deep insight on business processes. He is a Government of India Certified Trainer on GST trained at NACIN, Faridabad, Approved Faculty on GST by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, versatile speaker on GST having addressed more than 250 sessions for Professionals, Trade Associations and Corporate Groups and a Key resource member for a platform under development using Block Chain and other emerging technologies.
The solutions of Zen Tax Clinic are trusted by India's leading corporates with a turnover size of up to INR 75,000 crores. L&T, Messer Group, Crocodile, ELGi, Walkaroo, and SP Apparels are some popular names who are already enjoying the benefits of partnering with Zen Tax Clinic. The value-for-money services start from as low as INR 999.
For more information about Zen Tax Clinic, please visit https://www.zentaxclinic.com/
About Zen Tax Clinic
Zen Tax Clinic is a technology-driven online platform with a strong team of over 50 expert professionals. We leverage our industry expertise and proprietary “Success Analysis Matrix” to help corporates get professional replies to notices within 48 hours. Our tax advisory services help businesses save huge amounts of interest, penalties and reputation in the market. Timely responses also help tax authorities close cases faster and deliver fair justice.
Aravind Thangam
Zen Tax Clinic - The one and only dedicated & complete online solution for GST litigation