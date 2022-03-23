9 Yards Technology Felicitated As Top Software Development Company In Noida, India

9 Yards Technology is a leading mobile app/website development & testing company. With global clients from the US, UK & Europe our dominance is reflected.

We feel a step closer to hitting the pinnacle in the website/app development & software testing niche, with the honor bestowed on us by DesignRush!” — Zubair Choudhary

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 9 Yards Technology is a top-notch software development company in Noida felicitated by DesignRush. The company provides area dominance in mobile application/ website development and software testing.Web development services are one of the the arenas where 9 Yards Technology has made a name for itself. The domain comprises the creation of a website using the latest tech stack for providing customized solutions. Technologies such as Java, PHP, Magento, Shopify, and many more arm the developers to craft ingenious solutions. The company has dedicated developers capable of delivering high-quality, scalable platforms when it comes to web development.9 Yards Technology has carved a niche for itself in digitally transforming setups with mobile app development services. The company caters to the app development of different kinds of niches. Android iOS , iPad, Wearables, IoT are some of the domains where the company has exhaustive experience. The company deploys state-of-the-art platforms using an advanced tech stack coupled with dedicated developers.When it comes to reliable software testing services, then 9 Yards Technology is the go-to company. They provide business setups with a wide array of testing services to scrutinize platforms. In addition to that, the company has an in-house team of testers with immense experience in their field. The testers are adept in using automated tools like Selenium, Appium, and many more, leading to impeccable platform scrutiny.The company propels businesses with its innovative approaches using an advanced tech stack. In addition to this, 9 Yards Technology’s techies are adept at using cutting-edge technology to craft state-of-the-art platforms. Since the company is a reliable global IT service provider, digital solutions are business-specific, complying with their requirements.9 Yards Technology arms innovative startups and Fortune 500 companies with ingenious digital solutions. We've carved a niche for ourselves with global clients, especially from the US, UK, and Europe. The company arms businesses with high-quality solutions using the best SOPs.Incorporation of the latest methodologies like Agile leads to an impeccable software product. Using such advanced techniques results in the delivery of potentially shippable products. This effort leads to the accurate deployment of the product as envisioned during the designing phase.The founder's vision is to revolutionize IT services using ingenious solutions powered by a state-of-the-art tech stack. In addition to this, the company promotes gender diversity and flexibility. This enhances work productivity and results in improvement of efficiency. To care about the employee's mental health, the company ensures quarterly trips is not just a sop.9 Yards Technology’s mission is to arm every setup with top-notch IT platforms to dominate the digital century & completely overhaul redundant strategies. The journey is long, but they are persistent in their approach complemented by faith in their work culture & partners in progress.With strategic approaches and using advanced automated tools, the company delivers what it advertises. 9 Yards Technology endeavors to boost the capabilities of every industry by arming them with tailored solutions.In a nutshell, 9 Yards Technology is a force to reckon arming businesses with digital platforms. This leads to the introduction of state-of-the-art solutions, tapering the sales funnel. The company propels business endeavors by equipping them with the required digital solutions. Having equipped businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, we’ve satisfied their needs.9 Yards Technology is a top-notch IT solutions provider that can scale your business with its game-changing solutions. Our aim is to equip you with quality platforms that surpass your expectations.Contact DetailsZubair ChoudharyADDRESS: 5th Floor, Joy Tower, C Block, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309, IndiaPhone: +91-97113 11331Email ID: info@9yardstechnology.comWebsite: https://9yardstechnology.com

