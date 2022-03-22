Best Press Release Writing Company Comms Factory Surpasses 5,000 Views on YouTube Channel
Videos share tips on writing and pitching press releasesCLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, the best press release writing service, today announced that its YouTube channel has surpassed 5,000 views. The YouTube channel videos discuss all things related to publicity for entrepreneurs and small- and mid-size businesses.
“This channel is all about helping your company, product or service get publicity for your business,” said CEO and Founder Hugh Taylor. “We help you to do public relations for yourself, without having to hire an expensive PR firm. On our Comms Factory YouTube channel, you’ll find videos about how to write a press release, how to pitch the media about your company and how press release distribution works. If you have any questions about promoting your business in the media, you’ll find everything you need on our channel.”
Comms Factory’s mascot, a guinea pig named S'mores the Public Relations Piggy, also adds her professional opinion and valuable advice on topics such as “How long should a press release be?” and “Do press releases get you backlinks for Search Engine Optimization?”
Other videos on the YouTube channel include:
• Press Release Distribution: 5 Things You Need to Know
• A Day in the Life of a PR Pro
• Press Release Examples
• Stay Away from Cheap Press Releases
• Crypto Press Releases
• PR for Start-ups: 5 Tips
• Public Relations Basics
• The Do’s and Don’ts of Press Release Headlines
To watch Comms Factory’s videos, visit youtube.com/channel/UCTHEhkgJ4qW97mhBYmvohyQ. For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory.net.
About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. We are a team of experienced corporate communications professionals that offers a range of public relations and content marketing services. Our goal is to enable our clients to promote themselves in multiple media outlets as economically as possible.
