Global Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the brain and neuroimaging devices market size is expected to grow from $33.17 billion in 2021 to $35.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. As per TBRC’s brain and neuroimaging devices market research the market is expected to grow to $43.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. An increase in the incidence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the brain and neuroimaging devices market growth.

The brain and neuroimaging devices market consists of sales of brain and neuroimaging devices and related services by businesses that manufacture them. Brain and neuroimaging devices are medical devices used to capture the structure and function of the brain for studying the areas affected by neurological disorders, brain functioning, and activity of the brain.

Global Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Trends

Companies and researchers are focusing on developing portable brain scanners that are expected to revolutionize brain imaging by lowering the cost of devices, making them affordable and accessible to all.

Global Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Segments

The global brain and neuroimaging device market is segmented:

By Imaging Type: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Electroencephalography (EEG), Magneto Encephalography (MEG), Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Application: Parkinson’s Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Epilepsy, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Others

By Geography: The global brain and neuroimaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GE, Siemens, Philips, Canon, Hitachi Medical Systems, Medtronic Plc, EB Neuro S.p.A., Neurosoft, MinFound Medical Systems Co Ltd, and Elekta.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

