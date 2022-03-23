Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,211 in the last 365 days.

Handmade Jewelry from Coco Loves Company Now Selling One-of-a-Kind Festival Spoon Jewelry

Exclusive line includes crystals, beads, charms and shells perfect for music lovers and festivalgoers who love concert-inspired boho jewelry

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Festival jewelry designer Courtney Dombroski today announced her jewelry design company, Coco Loves Company, has a new, updated online store and is launching its latest line of festival-inspired spoon jewelry. The necklaces and pendants are perfect for raves and can be found online, as well as in head shops, weed shops and at concerts. Now that festivalgoers can attend concerts again, there is a big demand for that perfect piece of spoon jewelry.

The stunning spoon necklaces will be the most sought-after pieces of jewelry for upcoming festivals. Spoon jewelry is in high demand in anticipation of summer tours, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Summerfest, Joshua Tree, Hangout Music Fest, Skull & Roses, Dead & Company, Phish, DSO, Suwannee Spring Reunion, Charleston Bluegrass Festival, Cayamo, Reggae Rise Up, Art of the Wild and Smokin’ Grooves.

“I create designs for music lovers whose lifestyle is attending as many festivals and shows as possible,” said Dombroski. “We have been waiting a long time to hang out and dance together. The COVID-19 pandemic led to lots of bands postponing appearances and now, finally, you can put on the perfect piece of festival jewelry to express who you are. We offer all sorts of combinations so you can find something that speaks to you, whether you are at a concert or want to express who you are in your daily life.”

Dombroski continued, “Many people want to wear unique spoon jewelry with their own special twists. Coco Loves Company gives you gorgeous choices for necklaces. Jewelry lovers have options of crystals, beads, charms and shells to complement the pretty spoons that dangle from beautiful chains. We also have spoon pendants that go perfectly with the spoon necklaces for your best festival outfit.”

Join the Coco’s Exclusive for 10% off your first order and to receive updates about special deals and new products.

For more information and to shop now, visit cocolovescompany.com.

###

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here

You just read:

Handmade Jewelry from Coco Loves Company Now Selling One-of-a-Kind Festival Spoon Jewelry

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.