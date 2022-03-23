Handmade Jewelry from Coco Loves Company Now Selling One-of-a-Kind Festival Spoon Jewelry
Exclusive line includes crystals, beads, charms and shells perfect for music lovers and festivalgoers who love concert-inspired boho jewelryLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Festival jewelry designer Courtney Dombroski today announced her jewelry design company, Coco Loves Company, has a new, updated online store and is launching its latest line of festival-inspired spoon jewelry. The necklaces and pendants are perfect for raves and can be found online, as well as in head shops, weed shops and at concerts. Now that festivalgoers can attend concerts again, there is a big demand for that perfect piece of spoon jewelry.
The stunning spoon necklaces will be the most sought-after pieces of jewelry for upcoming festivals. Spoon jewelry is in high demand in anticipation of summer tours, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Summerfest, Joshua Tree, Hangout Music Fest, Skull & Roses, Dead & Company, Phish, DSO, Suwannee Spring Reunion, Charleston Bluegrass Festival, Cayamo, Reggae Rise Up, Art of the Wild and Smokin’ Grooves.
“I create designs for music lovers whose lifestyle is attending as many festivals and shows as possible,” said Dombroski. “We have been waiting a long time to hang out and dance together. The COVID-19 pandemic led to lots of bands postponing appearances and now, finally, you can put on the perfect piece of festival jewelry to express who you are. We offer all sorts of combinations so you can find something that speaks to you, whether you are at a concert or want to express who you are in your daily life.”
Dombroski continued, “Many people want to wear unique spoon jewelry with their own special twists. Coco Loves Company gives you gorgeous choices for necklaces. Jewelry lovers have options of crystals, beads, charms and shells to complement the pretty spoons that dangle from beautiful chains. We also have spoon pendants that go perfectly with the spoon necklaces for your best festival outfit.”
Join the Coco’s Exclusive for 10% off your first order and to receive updates about special deals and new products.
For more information and to shop now, visit cocolovescompany.com.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here