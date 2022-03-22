Submit Release
Up for Auction: Autographs of Mao, Marx, and George Frideric Handel

Chairman Mao Zedong signed this menu card on occasion of a state dinner in Beijing, October 19, 1956

Mao Zedong's signature on a menu card, Beijing 1956 (on the right)

Rare and valuable manuscripts will be auctioned in Berlin on April 5, including autographs of Mao Zedong, Karl Marx, and George Frideric Handel

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A signature of the "Great Chairman" Mao Zedong on a menu card for a Beijing state banquet in 1956 is one of the greatest rarities of the upcoming auction of the Berlin auction house J. A. Stargardt. The banquet was held in honor of Pakistani Prime Minister Suhrawardy, the menu included swallow's nest soup and Peking duck. Other statesmen of the first generation of leaders of the People's Republic of China also signed the card. Estimated price: 30,000 euros.

Offered by Karl Marx is an important manuscript from 1871 in which he opposes false reports in the Paris press about the French "International", which was by no means anti-German - written in the days of the "Paris Commune" celebrated by Marx (80,000 euros).

George Frideric Handel was working on his oratorio "Belshazzar" in 1744; in a letter dated August 21, he thanks his librettist Charles Jennens for sending him the second act. Handel's autographs are of exceptional rarity, the letter coming to auction is one of only six still in private hands (80,000 euros).

The auction will take place on April 5 at the Hotel Bristol Berlin.

Wolfgang Mecklenburg
J. A. Stargardt
+49 30-8822542
info@stargardt.de
