GAME CHANGER! SOCIAL NETWORKING APP “KANDIID” - CHANGING THE NARRATIVE

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new social networking app on the block, confectionately known as “the Kandiid App'' is turning heads in the technology sector and is quickly becoming a fan favorite. The app “Kandiid'' debuted in early October 2021, and instantaneously moved to #71 in the Apple app store. “What makes Kandiid different from the other social networking apps,” says owner and founder Antoine McLaughlin. “It’s the app's ability to turn candid moments into art, giving the users authority to monetize - the choices are unlimited.“ The objective is simple; the Kandiid app will revolutionize the front end experience for users by providing a social marketplace controlled entirely by creators. Like other apps, Kandiid comes loaded with features that enable users the ability to post, link content, and connect; however, it's the monetization piece that places the app in a separate space.

With traditional social media platforms, the marketplace feature is a plug and play element supported as an indirect cash grab. Not in support of the user, but instead, the platform. That's where Kandiid comes to the rescue, deploying a vast network built on a cloud-first architectural structure, opening a galaxy of possibilities for creators. Kandiid understands – content creators receiving revenue are in the minority, accounting for only 23% of 3.8 billion users worldwide.

Kandiid's solution to the one sided affair levels the playing field by fostering strategic partnerships with every user. Whether you're a connoisseur of fine art, or an artist with a million dollar gallery, the choice to dictate the narrative when it comes to content, is totally up to the user. To facilitate the partnership, Kandiid’s interface resembles the look and feel of a social media platform with key features you would expect, but with a clearer, more concise accessibility. Upon entering the front load page, users can’t help but notice the illuminated logo button in the center of the interface. The “Klub” grants access to the marketplace which transforms the user into a window shopper or an instant entrepreneur free to conduct business as they see fit.

Kandiid’s “Klub” feature provides an enterprise friendly approach designed to meet the growing demand of everyday users. The solution simplifies the overall user experience, enabling users the ability to effectively scale their business or purchasing power. Kandiid is in position to leverage the needs of users in the common market and the ever advancing artificial intelligence sector that will translate into an app intelligence renaissance. The primary goal of Kandiid is to encourage social networking and entrepreneurship to one centralized location with the ability for the user to control the narrative. Kandiid’s defining feature is that the platform is ad-free leaving users free to focus and navigate as an extension to everyday life. In addition, the supporting community provides a safe environment that is free from comments to encourage the freedom of expression. In a society where there is an app for just about everything, it is refreshing to know that there's an application that can organize both your social interactions and users' ecommerce needs. With a staggering 58.5% of adults using some form of social media, and 4.62B users worldwide, the demand for platforms to provide resources that keep people engaged and connected is essential. From sports, communication, news, and as of late - updates on life saving measures, social networking platforms are paving the way as the primary source for life essentials. It is Kandiid ‘s intention to be the bridge that connects users to life in real time. Since the Covid19 pandemic, over 424 million unique users have signed up or subscribed to a social networking site.

Kandiid understands that every user is unique in what they want, need, and desire. Teamed with a group of creatives, creating a platform that combined peer-to-peer interaction, artificial intelligence, and the ability to monetize, was a challenge the team definitely took head on. Unlike competitors, Instagram, Pinterest, Linkedin, Reddit and Twitter, the Kandiid app relies on providing a level playing field for the average everyday user without any geographical or socio-economic barriers. Every user of the Kandiid app is equipped through the platform to build his/her portfolio of art, and as a result, expand their brand or awareness throughout the cosmos. Through social competitive analysis,

Kandiid provides users scalable data to enhance the social experience for both customers and their network. The more users push the envelope of discovery, the further Kandiid will propel into galaxies unknown to provide solutions - advancing the culture.



The Kandiid app delivers on key benefits including:

1) Kandiid creators make direct sales up to $99 per Album

2) Kandiid relies on direct sales business model

3) Kandiid provides creators with resources to sustainably grow

4) 4.5 million event actions by users

5) Kandiid is installed in 135 countries

6) Kandiid currently has NFT users generated albums attached to sites such as Opensea and Rarible

Investors Corner

Kandiid App, a pioneer of the creative economy community, has announced its global position as it enters the next round of funding, now open to select investors. The ability to socialize, monetize, and access the metaverse will be a game changer going forward. “With Kandiid, the way social networking sites operate will be referred to as the model set and benchmark of platforms,” explains CEO Antoine McLaughlin. Currently, Kandiid is in a Series Seed round open to new investors of all ranges. However, the shift will focus to a Series A once the seed round has reached maturation with reserve guidelines. The social media market is expected to account for 72 Billion dollars in revenue, with platforms such as Kandiid leading the charge of social monetization. In the past year, the value of social commerce sales was over $958 billion dollars, allocated mainly to social marketing start-ups. The creator economy market size is estimated to reach $104 Billion in 2022, a 34% increase from 2021. With over 50 million content creators world wide, only a select few are able to make a living from their content. In fact, 2.3 million creators make no revenue. Kandiid recognizes “Kreators” as entrepreneurs and promotes financial stability for Kreators through education and support. When asked about the end game for Kandiid, Antoine smiled and commented; “ Growing up, I was told to never get into a strangers vehicle; now I’m jumping in and out of Ubers, and now UBER is a billion dollar company“. “The power to place Value on Your content, is what we were taught not to do, while companies profit Billions. Now, it's time to put the power back in the hands of the users! Welcome to Kandiid!”

**Interested investors should consult professional advisors.

About Kandiid

Kandiid is a social media platform designed and created as one of the Pioneers of the social marketplace. Kandiid boasts the first of its kind, “The Klub” feature which allows users to monetize from content created. Antoine stands behind the phrase, “Your Network is Your Networth”, and believes everyone is a Kreator. Antoine built Kandiid on the premise of empowering everyday individuals to hold candid memories by creating albums and assessing a value to their content. Unlike many other social media apps, Kandiid operates on a “Judgement Free Zone”, which mean comments are disabled to encourage true expression. The objective for Antione is simple, “Kandiid is a vehicle of content driven by the people”. The power of creativity should be in the hands of the user; therefore, Kandiid will never shadow band or censor the user content, unless it crosses the lines of hate. Antoine Mclaughlin has the vision and passion for excellence, and Kandiid is an example of his hard work and dedication personified to push the culture forward.

Lamont Curtis Bracy, professionally known as “Renzo” is an American author, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor. Is an award winning journalist and author known for creating some of the most intriguing reads on topics ranging from world views, humanitarian, socio economic, and

entertainment. From contributing to the Huffington Post, Medium, and many local news organizations, Mr. Bracy has become known as an authority amongst his peers. Today, Renzo operates in an array of conglomerates as either an executive or strategic advisor for numerous fortune 500 companies. As of recently, Renzo was named as Public Relations Director for Kandiid (Kandiid App).

