Stabila Launches Pioneering Decentralized Trading Platform and blockchain
Stabila Launches Pioneering Decentralized Trading Platform and blockchain
Think of Stabila as a bank account in the cloud, and it's completely decentralized: not the Swiss government, not the American government. It's all the participants in the network enforcing.”MUMBAI, INDIA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stabila Finance is launching the first-ever forex trading platform and blockchain targeted at both amateurs, seasoned and institutional cryptocurrency investors.
— Moneta Holdings CEO Daniel Varzari
Decentralized automated trading platform and blockchain, Stabila is pioneering a new approach to forex trading, with a focus on equipping amateur investors with decentralized tools normally only accessible to institutions with scale. The platform and blockchain, which is available here, allows users to invest their funds using pre-defined automated strategies, monitoring its performance through a user-friendly platform and blockchain dashboard.
Automation brings several benefits to the world of investing. The systems run 24/7 and are faster and more reliable than humans could ever be, allowing investors to spend less time monitoring charts whilst earning a greater level of passive income. Moreover, automated strategies remove the key error factor in investing, emotion. This is particularly emphasized in crypto-asset investing, where emotive phrases such as “fear of missing out” and “fear, uncertainty, and doubt” corrupt sound decision-making.
Participating developers can also easily create strategies either independently or at the request of users using Stabila’s python package, and other various developer tools. Similar tools were previously only accessible to institutional investors with the capital to invest in technological innovation.
Speaking about the launch, Stabila’s CEO said:
“The past year we have been working tirelessly to build the best-decentralized finance forex trading platform and blockchain. With the introduction of our new ecosystem, we are confident that we have created the most advanced and unique Defi platform and blockchain. The future for Stabila is extremely exciting, with so many new functionalities and partnerships underway.”
Recently, Stabila has also partnered with automated trading pioneer, ZXT Alpha, a specialist in developing high-performance, artificial intelligence-based trading strategies. Following the team’s visit to ZXT’s HQ, Stabila is confident that the partnership will significantly contribute to its mission to bring the latest technology to the world of automated trading.
Towards Forex Trading via DeFi
Stabila’s platform and blockchain have been in development for over 2 years. During this period, the team has reached several milestones including the launch of the platform and blockchain and fine-tuning the developer-investor interaction.
Moreover, Stabila’s API access and developers’ packages set it apart from other similar platforms and blockchains. It allows developers to write in an environment they’re comfortable with, reducing the learning curve for interaction with the platform and blockchain. Consequently, this creates the ideal environment for investors who have access to expert developers for the creation of hyper-customizable trading strategies. Normally, this is only available to investors with scale.
In relation to decentralization, Stabila’s platform and blockchain combine the benefits of DeFi and development, with automated trading. Users can purchase Stabila’s native coin, STB, and stake it to get immediate staking rewards and access to higher tiers of the functionality provided by Stabila’s platform and blockchain.
STB is native to Stabila Smart Chain (SSC) and is available to be purchased using BTC, ETH, or USDT.
Diversification is the first method for de-risking investment portfolios. This puts Stabila ahead of the field for forex trading.
The STB token is available on both decentralized and centralized exchanges, including Moneta Digitec.
About Stabila
Stabila is a decentralized automated trading platform and blockchain with the objective of democratizing the world of forex trading. Users and developers can invest in and create custom trading algorithms and monitor their performance via the platform and blockchain's user-focused dashboards.
Stabila’s vision is to provide the tools necessary for any investor or developer to compete with the influx of institutional investors in the crypto-asset space. Given its development and platform and blockchain features, Stabila is well on the way to materializing this vision.
Daniel Varzari
Moneta Holdings
+1 786-408-7985
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Moneta Holdings and Stabila Team