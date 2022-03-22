How Kandiid App Founder Antoine Mclaughlin Revolutionized the Social Networking Market

Antoine McLaughlin - Kandiid Kandiid App - Antoine Kandiid App

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It seems every few years a new social media platform appears out of nowhere, creating a buzz only to disappear in thin air somewhere in the universe. The reason for the early departure can’t be calculated or attributed to one particular element; however, most hold one characteristic, they failed to capture their audience. In a society accustomed to instant gratification and convenience, the application must provide beneficial dividends in the way it makes the user feel, react, and profit. Kandiid app founder, Antoine McLaughlin just may have struck gold with his social media platform which is gaining momentum on both the Google Play and iOS store. Since the initial release to the public in October 2021, the total number of unique downloads has exceeded 25,000+ and counting. Kandiid is the ultimate social platform that transforms everyday users into creators by providing resources and accessibility at the ease of a click.

Unlike many other social media apps, Kandiid operates in a “Judgement Free Zone”, which mean comments are disabled to encourage true expression. Kandiid also does not shadowban or restrict creativity from users. The objective for Antoine is simple, “Kandiid is a vehicle of content driven by the people with the intent of empowerment”. Kandiid boasts the first of its kind, “Klub” feature, that’s accessible from the home screen - opening up a galaxy filled with possibilities. The user can monetize from digital art as well as linking crypto & NFT products. It's totally up to the user. We’re talking about an entrepreneur’s wonderland! Simply create a profile, post your art, access a value, and publish for the world to see. Kandiid doesn't call user’s followers or fans, instead the platform is based on CONNECTIONS!! Antoine stands behind the premise, “Your Network is Your Net Worth”, and believes everyone holds the capability to shape the narrative as a Kreator of every article of content created.

With the creation of NFT’s (Non Fungible Token) in 2014, the popularity has taken off with cryptocurrencies and subsequently the metaverse. Antoine saw a pivot in the past two years on the novel technology largely due in part to the Covid19 pandemic. In early 2020, Entrepreneurs and tech savvy individuals flocked to NFT’s as a method of placing value on content (digital art). As visionaries, the Kandiid team forecasted the shift and was determined to position Kandiid as the go-to marketplace for social media networks. Antoine’s intuition was a sure shot! In just two short years, the landscape of how crypto currencies and NFT’s are exchanged and sold can only be compared to the wild, wild, west. Kandiid’s unique interface offers users the ability for the average Joe to become an investor, hobbyist, or perhaps adapt an enterprise through a collection of art. The future for Kandiid is only at the maturation process in which Antoine explains, “From NFT’s, will spurn the metaverse, subsequently creating a blockchain of unlimited social interaction with versatile, scalable, and digital environments.

Today, Kandiid is in position to revolutionize the freedom of expression amongst social networking platforms. Antoine partnered with PubGenius, a team based out of Seattle to develop Kandiid. While pushing Kandiid to the gold standard; Antoine’s knew the recruitment of talent was imperative to the overall infrastructure, which ultimately resulted in a new regime of expertise to the platform. In the past year, Kandiid has gone through more than its share of changes as a new app build is released every month to coincide with a changing market and users. “It’s about giving the creators control of their domain,” Antoine explains. To further add validity to Kandiid, several key influencers in entertainment; D-Teck, Sho-time, Keith “Youngin'' George, DjeFeezy & Stackpack, just to name a few, joined Kandiid as advisors and infrastructure heads to round out the Kandiid vision. In addition, the Executive team consists of a few heavyweights in the realm of entertainment and sports to include record executives Benny Pough and Lew Tucker. Also joining Kandiid as investors, NFL players ; Justin Bethel, Terrence Fede & Kyle Phillips enjoy the inner workings of creating an app. Hip-hop legend Soulja Boy was the first celebrity to join Kandiid as an equity holder on the strength of his belief in Antoine and the vision. Soulja Boy’s involvement has been a huge push in momentum!! In October 2021, Soulja Boy announced Kandiid nationally on the syndicated radio show - The Breakfast Club, which led to nearly 15,000 new users in a day, trending Kandiid as a Top #71 app.

Investors Corner

Kandiid App, a pioneer of the creative economy community, has announced its global position as it enters the next round of funding, now open to select investors. The ability to socialize, monetize, and access the metaverse will be a game changer going forward. “With Kandiid, the way social networking sites operate will be referred to as the model set and benchmark of platforms,” explains CEO Antoine McLaughlin. Currently, Kandiid is in a Series Seed round open to new investors of all ranges. However, the shift will focus to a Series A once the seed round has reached maturation with reserve guidelines. The social media market is expected to account for 72 Billion dollars in revenue, with platforms such as Kandiid leading the charge of social monetization. In the past year, the value of social commerce sales was over $958 billion dollars, allocated mainly to social marketing start-ups. The creator economy market size is estimated to reach $104 Billion in 2022, a 34% increase from 2021. With over 50 million content creators world wide, only a select few are able to make a living from their content. In fact, 2.3 million creators make no revenue. Kandiid recognizes Kreators as entrepreneurs and promotes financial stability for Kreators through education and support. When asked about the end game for Kandiid, Antoine smiled and commented; “ Growing up, I was told to never get into a strangers vehicle; now I’m jumping in and out of Ubers, and now UBER is a billion dollar company“. “The power to place Value on Your content, is what we were taught not to do, while companies profit Billions. Now, it's time to put the power back in the hands of the users! Welcome to Kandiid!”

Press / Contact

Public Relations

About Kandiid

About Author

Lamont Curtis Bracy, professionally known as “Renzo” is an American author, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor. Is an award winning journalist and author known for creating some of the most intriguing reads on topics ranging from world views, humanitarian, socio economic, and entertainment. From contributing to the Huffington Post, Medium, and many local news organizations, Mr. Bracy has become known as an authority amongst his peers. Today, Renzo operates in an array of conglomerates as either an executive or strategic advisor for numerous fortune 500 companies. As of recently, Renzo was named as Chief Marketing and Pr Director for Kandiid (Kandiid App).

