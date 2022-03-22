Utilizing our country’s biggest resource: Human Capital
Social policies are designed to use human capital as well as benefit them”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent telephonic conversation, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha- Mr Ramesh Chaurasia, was asked about what he considers to be our country’s biggest resource. He was also asked about how he wishes to engage Chaurasia-Tamboli community in enriching and utilising these resources. What will be their role so that they too are at the forefront of our march to success as a country?
— Ramesh Chaurasia
This is what he said, “People who lack unconventional wisdom will name many resources to be the most important for any country. In reality, there is nothing more precious and nothing more critical than human capital. Yes, the citizens of a country are the real resource of the country as well as the ones who should be enjoying the rewards of its progress. Therefore, it is important to create equal opportunities for all citizens across castes and class, engage them in nation building through different channels, and ensure they all are provided basic amenities as well as human rights.”
He then added, “Social policies are designed to use human capital as well as benefit them". Yet, for a diverse country like ours, this may not easily translate to what the objectives are. This is why it is important for public bodies, social organization, and people from different communities to play a responsible role as well. Our organization, The Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha, has been at the forefront of helping, educating, and mobilising the Chaurasia community so that we can play an important role in nation building as a collective unit. We see the Chaurasia-Tamboli community being an important part of policy making, decision making, and nation building in future. For this, we aim to reach even the most marginalised of our people and engage them over a period of time.”
Tapping the hidden potential – How using it accelerates progress
While the organisation is providing all help to adults and elderly, it is focusing more on children, adolescents, and youth as they are brimming with potential which must be guided in the right direction. They are building young leaders, young farmers, educators, doctors, artists, scientists, young entrepreneurs, and so on.
For this they are running campaigns and programs while planning many more which will focus on
- Building a safe environment at home and outside for the children to thrive
- Providing access to early education
- E-Library and vocational training initiatives are already working
- Helping children and the young become more confident and also being proud of their roots
- Showing them examples of community members who are already successful and occupying important positions
- Running Youth engagement programs so that they can interact with leaders, with each other, and with counselors
- Organising community engagement programs to provide a rock-solid foundation from which they can find wings
- Teaching novel farming methods, educating about available resources and government help so that this section thrives and prospers too
Why do they do it?
Talking about the need for first reaching out to even the poorest of poor and working on building an environment where people can thrive and grow, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia shared his thoughts. He said, “Both as the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha and a fortunate member of this community with a glorious history, I feel responsible to ensure that everyone in the community is able to live well, discover and utilise their potential, and no one discriminates against one another. It may seem easy to do for a community due to shared history and culture. But it is not so. There are still people who do not have access to infrastructure, education, training, jobs, and health care. Our organization is providing access to these in many places already while we are trying to expand Pan India. It is only when we can ensure upward mobilisation for those who are on the fringe right now and also ensure skill-based education that we can hope to be an important voice of the nation.”
With the combined efforts of the community and the extremely driven team of the Mahasabha, great progress is being made as more members of the community start to find important positions in society. This is surely a sign of progress and a ray of hope for many communities which deserve such progress and recognition.
