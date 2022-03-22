First and Ten! NFL Player Justin Bethel Shares His Views on Life, Football, and Investing

Justin Bethel Justin Bethel Kandiid App

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey of life has been described as a road filled with lessons, heartaches, joy, hardships, and special moments that somehow leads us to a destination. For many, the destination is far between what was scripted versus the ultimate reality. It has been determined that only 2% of Americans actually make it onto a roster of a professional sports team. The story behind NFL standout cornerback / special team specialist Justin Bethel is one of great determination, candor, and the sheer will to provide for his family is a testament to finding one’s gift and standing in it. Some NFL players find the path to the league as an effortless gift through affiliation, location, or even sheer ability.

The story behind Justin Bethel’s path in the NFL began in Columbia, South Carolina under the lights of Blythewood High School. Since age 11, it was apparent that Justin was gifted in football and by 2006, he was a major catalyst in helping Blythewood secure a win in the State Championship. The following season, Justin was named both Most Improved and Defensive player of the year. The ceiling was high; however, Justin, like many standout players at lower marketed high schools, failed to receive the attention and accolades as other athletes at major high school programs. With no substantial offers, Justin had his mind made up that he would enroll at the University of South Carolina in hopes of making the team as a walk-on. Besides, Justin had grown a knack for cooking and wanted to pursue his dream of obtaining a culinary degree. By the grace of God, it was at this moment that Justin received a phone call from his former high school coach, Jeff Scott who had recently taken a job at Presbyterian College and was looking for a cornerback. After a brief campus visit, Justin jumped at the opportunity and was presented a full scholarship.

At Presbyterian College, Justin found himself once again excelling on the field. Although Justin changed his planned major of culinary arts to business administration, he knew all things would come full circle as he walked with faith. In 2009, Justin began to rise to the national stage with over 80 tackles, 3 blocked kicks, and was named to the Big South Conference Second-Team Defensive squad. For the next three years, Justin duplicated his 2009 performance and was considered as an exceptional defensive back. The year was now 2012, and just like before, no NFL team had made contact or even placed Justin on their board for consideration. As a defensive standout, Justin was invited to play in the East-West Shrine game and he impressed the NFL scouts in attention. Not to mention, Justin was convinced by friends to record a YouTube video of himself jumping onto a stack of boxes five feet high showcasing his amazing vertical ability. The YouTube video went viral instantly. Justin was invited to the NFL combine and impressed with a solid performance posting a 391/2 vertical and completing all the required combine drills in great standings. Justin's stock rose and he was projected as the seventh best free safety prospect which by professionals should land him in the sixth or seventh round in the draft. It was at this milestone that Justin secured an agent, and the journey was taking shape.

Although life seemed to be headed into a direction that he had always dreamed, Justin was determined to stand on his strong upbringings of faith and conviction. Justin kept the words that his father had murmured to him frequently, “to always remain humble.” With that conviction, Justin was blessed with his name being called by the Arizona Cardinals with the 177th pick in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL draft. The kid from Columbia, South Carolina was headed to Arizona for the first time to hopefully make the roster and secure a spot as a professional football player. Justin indeed made the team as a special team specialist and back up cornerback. Life was good! While at Arizona, Justin made contact with one of his childhood friends and athletes, Antoine McLaughlin who approached him with an investment idea. As with many professional athletes, the idea of investing in anything is met with the taboo of horror stories of people taking advantage of players' position and wealth. Justin knew the kind of person Antoine was and invited him to pitch the idea to his parents. While Justin and Antoine attended Blythewood High together and were childhood friends, discussing business was a completely different conversation. The investment opportunity was unlike any other out on the market and met every need of an athlete looking to gain exposure from small programs. Antoine pitched his “Spornado app” and the opportunity was accepted with Justin coming on board as an investor.

As he continued to make a name for himself on the field, by making 3 consecutive pro-bowls as a special teams ace with the Arizona Cardinals, Justin continued his career with short stints for the Atlanta Falcons & the Baltimore Ravens. In 2019, Justin landed with the New England Patriots & is currently enjoying the city of Boston. Throughout his career, Justin has made a lot of friends with players and coaches alike and keeps his ear to the beat of the successful ventures they speak of. Unlike the popular misconception that NFL players are wasteful and non committal to building a foundation, Justin shares that the majority are business savvy. With his investment in Spornado, Justin saw great dividends which maturated. For Justin, Antoine McLaughlin's sound investment strategy had proven solid which led to Justin investing once again in Antoine’s new venture, Kandiid. Justin explains that professional athletes live a short career with the average player only lasting 3-5 years in the league. Justin, considered a veteran in many circles, has now been in the league for 10 years with the hopes of continuing his career for as long as his health agrees. The success of an athlete is often measured by his play on the field; however, for Justin, life is measured by how one lives and what contributions they make off the field.

Today, the newly married Justin Bethel is a proud father of a daughter which is the heart and soul of his very existence. The life of an NFL player is very demanding both physically and mentally. His wife's support during the season allows Justin to fully focus on football which is invaluable to him. Justin and his family started a gospel band, “House of Bethel”, managed by his father and consisting of his siblings. During the offseason, the band looks to play as many gigs as possible. Justin's love for music began watching his father play the piano at church. This led to Justin learning how to play the drums at the age of 6.

“This is the part of a NFL player's career that goes unnoticed,” Justin explains. The dream of becoming a culinary chef may have been put on hold, but the love for the kitchen still churns deep with Justin preparing meals for his family every chance that arises. Keeping a good balance between playing professional sports and living life is a tightrope that many find impossible and almost none conquer; however, Justin maintains consistency.

Through sound investments and frugal financial decisions, Justin has laid a brick and mortar foundation which is poised to set him up far beyond his playing career. Some players invest in a venture and sit back to observe if the business will provide dividends. Justin’s investment in Kandiid has become an obsession to learn and educate himself within the technology space. Although, maintaining a busy schedule, Justin is not only an investor, but he serves on the Board of Directors for Kandiid making daily decisions as he navigates the in’s and out’s of social networking. The one factor that drew Justin to Kandiid, is the need for those in the social networking space to monetize from their content. Kandiid is revolutionary in its concept of giving users control. Whether you’re an avid user whose objective is to post recipes or the musician looking for a platform to house, sell, and distribute tracks, Kandiid acts as an engine with the user behind the wheel.

Unlike many other social media apps, Kandiid operates in a “Judgement Free Zone”, which means comments are disabled to encourage true expression. Justin explains that the concept is simple, “Kandiid is a vehicle of content driven by the people with the intent of empowerment”. Kandiid boasts the first of its kind, “Klub” feature, that’s accessible from the home screen - opening up a galaxy filled with possibilities. The user can monetize from digital art as well as linking crypto & NFT products. It's’ totally up to the user! Simply create a profile, post your art, access a value, and publish for the world to see. We’re talking about an entrepreneur’s wonderland! Justin stands behind the premise, “Your Network is Your Net Worth”, and believes everyone holds the capability to shape the narrative as a creator of every article of content created.

With the introduction of NFT’s (Non Fungible Token) in 2014, Justin has seen a pivot in the past two years on the novel technology largely due in part to the Covid19 pandemic. In early 2020, Entrepreneurs and tech savvy individuals flocked to NFT’s as a method of placing value on content (digital art). Kandiid’s unique interface offers users the ability for the average Joe to become an investor, hobbyist, or perhaps adapt an enterprise through a collection of art. “The future is now, and from NFT’s will spurn the metaverse, subsequently creating a blockchain of unlimited social interaction with versatile, scalable, and digital environments,” explains Justin. As he continues his NFL career, Justin is excited and optimistic about what the future holds for Kandiid.

All investment strategies and investments involve risk of loss. Nothing contained in this website should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.

About Kandiid

Kandiid is a social media platform designed and created as one of the Pioneers of the social marketplace. Kandiid boasts the first of its kind, “The Klub” feature which allows users to monetize from content created. Antoine stands behind the phrase, “Your Network is Your Networth”, and believes everyone is a Kreator. Antoine built Kandiid on the premise of empowering everyday individuals to hold candid memories by creating albums and assessing a value to their content. Unlike many other social media apps, Kandiid operates on a “Judgement Free Zone”, which mean comments are disabled to encourage true expression. The objective for Antione is simple, “Kandiid is a vehicle of content driven by the people”. The power of creativity should be in the hands of the user; therefore, Kandiid will never shadow band or censor the user content, unless it crosses the lines of hate. Antoine Mclaughlin has the vision and passion for excellence, and Kandiid is an example of his hard work and dedication personified to push the culture forward.

About Author

Lamont Curtis Bracy, professionally known as “Renzo” is an American author, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor. Is an award winning journalist and author known for creating some of the most intriguing reads on topics ranging from world views, humanitarian, socio economic, and

entertainment. From contributing to the Huffington Post, Medium, and many local news organizations, Mr. Bracy has become known as an authority amongst his peers. Today, Renzo operates in an array of conglomerates as either an executive or strategic advisor for numerous fortune 500 companies. As of recently, Renzo was named as Chief Marketing and Pr Director for Kandiid (Kandiid App).