Amman Marriott Hotel In Jordan Marks Its 40th Anniversary

Amman Marriott Hotel is celebrating 40 years of hospitality as the first Marriott International hotel to open in Jordan.AMMAN, JORDAN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amman Marriott Hotel is celebrating 40 years of hospitality. This was the first Marriott International hotel to open in Jordan, which led the expansion of the company's portfolio throughout the country.
In 1976, The Arab International Hotels Company PLC (AIHO) signed a contract with Marriott International for the management of a new hotel in Jordan and the Amman Marriott Hotel received its first guest in January 1982. The hotel is one of first 5-star hotels in the country and has maintained its position at the forefront of the capital’s hospitality industry throughout the years. Amman Marriott Hotel was also the third fully-managed Marriott Hotel to open and operate outside the United States.
The hotel opened its doors in 1982 with 98 percent of expat hosts. Over the years, there has been a successful transition and growth of the local community by 98 percent increase in workforce, which has always stood out for the quality of the services offered, built on firm, solid foundations, and has grown in prestige and prominence as a result of incredible successes. While it has retained its traditions. Amman Marriott Hotel provides an atmosphere in which employees can grow and nurture their careers, enabling them to thrive in a profession that is both challenging and rewarding. Besides receiving complete benefits, employees have the chance to live and work in a number of exciting locations.
Amman Marriott Hotel has been the setting for important meetings and events in the country, attended by the Royal Family, senior government officials, and presidents from different countries and celebrities. Having served the Jordanian and international communities with its inspiring spaces and experiences to connect, work and leisure over four decades Amman Marriott Hotel creates moments that empower guests to shine at their very brightest.
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the hotel rolled out a 40-day countdown competition on social media with 40 Facts for 40 Years and gave away dining, staying and spa experiences to the participants to explore the hotel more. The hotel also announced unique offerings, designed for its guests including complimentary birthday celebrations to 40th year dining experiences, special wedding menus, room deals, spa campaigns and more. The hotel also launched the “Amman Marriott 40 Years Testimonials” a mini-series of videos sharing unforgettable moments and what Amman Marriott Hotel means to its associates, leaders and the owners.
"We are so proud to recognize four decades of incredible service at this beautiful hotel," said Nadim Yousef Issa Muasher, Chairman of Arab International Hotels Company. “Since the day our hotel doors opened, our team has been dedicated to providing exceptional hospitality and creating memorable moments for each guest. Our ongoing support in hospitality and talent development strengthen our commitment to the Jordan community. We view this undertaking as an important strategy that will empower not only Amman Marriott but all our hotels in Jordan to capture new opportunities by keeping pace with our guests and their changing expectations. Reflecting on the last 40 years of heartfelt hospitality, our sustainability efforts in implementing environmental technology and comprehensive talent strategy our company looks forward to curate more relevant and meaningful experiences that will enable many more moments of joy for our local community and international travelers. We look forward to continuing this journey together with Marriott International.”
Now entering a new dawn, Amman Marriott Hotel elevates Jordanian hospitality to the next level while embracing the Marriott service culture, The Art of Hosting the brand is renowned for.
"As we celebrate 40-year legacy of inspiring travel, we are more committed than ever to providing travelers with even more opportunities to shine at their very brightest with our sophisticated spaces and exceptional services. It is so exciting to see how far we have come as a company, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate this major milestone with our associates, partners and friends from around the world," Philip Papadopoulos, Multi-Property General Manager of Marriott Hotels in Jordan.
"It was this hotel that set the stage for the growth of Marriott in Jordan and Middle East, exemplifying the success of our partnership with great owners and the strength of this fantastic brand," Papadopoulos added.
About Amman Marriott Hotel
The hotel offers 292 guest rooms and suites with an excellent location in Amman near an array of cultural landmarks, corporate offices and family attractions. To continue providing the best accommodations over the past 40 years, the hotel has undergone extensive renovations. Guests visiting the hotel can enjoy four restaurants and lounges featuring Italian and International cuisines in elegant and relaxing atmosphere. Room service is available for those who would like to dine in the comfort of their room. The hotel is also the perfect venue for corporate functions and special events. There are a variety of meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 300 guests. To learn more , visit http://www.ammanmarriott.com/
