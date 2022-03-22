Basements.com Earns 2021 Angi Super Service Award

Expert Installation of our patented basement waterproofing system Carbon Fiber Wall Crack Repair Patented Basement Waterproofing System

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia, PA, March 4, 2022-Basements.com the solution for Basement Waterproofing, is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2021.

Basements.com is proud to have received for the 2nd year the Angi Super Service Award. Basements.com was built on providing the highest levels of water proofing, foundation repair, vapor barriers, with expert customer service and meeting the needs of homeowners in the Mid-Atlantic states. “We could not have accomplished maintaining an Angi +4.8 rating without the hard work and devotion of our experienced and knowledgeable team,” says Rob Blumenfeld, President.

Basements.com has the only patented water management system in the country (used in the basement of the Statue of Liberty), plus certified craftsmen permitted in each county, competitively priced, handling residential & commercial jobs. It is a leading home improvement company on the East Coast with over 45 years of experience.

Added Bryan Ellis, senior executive at Angi, “These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into spaces that can handle life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the top pro’s in our network. Congratulations to this year's Super Service Award winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2021 winners have met eligibility requirements. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews in the previous year, maintaining a current and lifetime GPA of at least 4+ stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

