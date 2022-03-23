Luxury Hookah Lounge Serving Ukrainian Desserts and Food Opens In Orlando, Florida — Meet ANQOR Lounge Orlando

ANQOR Lounge Orlando is an authentic local-owned lounge bar for all lovers of good atmosphere and quality service. In a cozy atmosphere, you can have a good time with a hookah and a glass of good wine. Perfect for a night out in Orlando. If you're planning a night out in Orlando, look no further. ANQOR is Orlando's newest hookah lounge experience offering the best of both worlds. We proudly serve specialty foods, wine, beer, a large tea selection... and of course rare hookah flavors mixed Orlando's newest date night guide destination for couples and friends.

ANQOR Lounge, a Ukrainian-owned tea room and hookah bar that also offers light bites, has opened in the Dellagio Town Center in Dr. Phillips” — Orlando Weekly

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando, Florida has always been the scene for exceptional dining with an array of options. However, the city lacked specialty experiences outside of the theme parks. ANQOR Lounge changes that and rewrites the rules for what's possible to enjoy on a date night in Orlando or even a fun night out with friends. Imagine being transported to a nautical-themed lounge with high ceilings and deep-house music, they serve specialty foods and charcuterie boards, an extensive list of wines and beers, plus an indulging rich desserts list. You can view ANQOR's full menu on their official website.

Residents of the city always wanted a calm place away from the tourists' hotspots to go and enjoy upscale hookah, and now it's possible. The lounge is conveniently located inside Dellagio Town Center which is in the heart of Dr. Phillips (A very prestigious neighborhood in Orlando just minutes from the popular Orlando Eye strip). Orlando Weekly recently quoted ANQOR describing it as... "a Ukrainian-owned tea room and hookah bar that also offers light bites, has opened in the Dellagio Town Center in Dr. Phillips". It's true that the lounge is operated by Ukrainian owners who actually contributed 50% of gross revenue on their opening night to aid those in need back in Ukraine. Rated as Orlando's best hookah lounge, you can reserve your table for free on their website.

ANQOR Lounge Orlando's menu includes handcrafted snacks, specialty foods, and desserts including: Snacking chips, mixed nuts, dry fruit plate, edamame, fruit plate, cheese charcuterie board, fresh meats charcuterie board, bruschetta with Salmon, Salmon & Mozzarella Caprese, Tuna Tartare, Bruschetta with Prosciutto & Pear, and even Lobster Tartare with Avocado... These all come with affordable price tags and very generous portions. ANQOR also offers a large list of loose and blooming teas. For alcohol lovers, their beer menu includes Blue Moon, Bud Light, Goose Island IPA, Corona, Stella Artois regular, and 0%... Their wine and champagne selection includes Mionetto Prosecco Brut, Moet & Chandon, and even Dom Perignon Champagne. This hookah lounge in Orlando is the perfect date night idea.

Also, a large selection of cold drinks and light snacks will be presented to your attention.

On a final note, ANQOR Lounge Orlando is also partnering up with DoorDash and UberEats through their partnership with X Network, a Forbes 30 Under 30 marketing firm to make it possible to enjoy the lounging experience even at home. Their entire menu is going online soon with the possibility of buying a hookah fruit bowl directly from their DoorDash storefront on their official website.

