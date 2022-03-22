Moving to The Caribbean by Investing: 5 Things you should know by BrightPath Caribbean

Experience the Sunny Side of Life with BrightPath Caribbean! Live, retire, work, or start a business, BrightPath makes relocation to the Caribbean easy. Let’s talk about your plans in the lands of sun, sea, and sand. Since 2013, BrightPath Caribbean has been the preferred provider of immigration and business set and banking services in Sint Maarten. Testimonial: St. Maarten is a true paradise and it is no wonder that so many dream of making a stay here more permanent. Those who take the steps to make this dream a reality can put their applications, banking needs, property search and business incorporation.

St Maarten remains one of the most attractive destinations in the Caribbean for investors and tourists alike. BrightPath Caribbean can help.

BrightPath Caribbean is an exceptional emerging company from Sint Maarten that can assist anyone with their immigration needs and help create a strategic retirement plan... We love working with them!” — Pierre Subeh, Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister

SIMPSON BAY, SINT MAARTEN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sint Maarten remains one of the most attractive destinations in the Caribbean for investors and tourists alike, rated the best haven for investors and retirees by every reputable international list year after year. If you are considering leaving everything behind because of inflation and political uncertainty and immigrating to a peaceful paradise in the Caribbean... Consider choosing the beautiful island Saint Martin. BrightPath Caribbean has been rated one of the top emerging immigration companies in the region with a team of top-level experts at your service; Here are five valuable tips they want to share that you should consider before making the big move.



Choosing Between Renting or Buying A Property:

Relocating will inevitably involve a property transaction. BrightPath Caribbean's sister company, Bright Future Realty can offer you options to suit by neighborhood, budget, and lifestyle. For people seeking residency by investment, at BrightPath we often recommend obtaining residency first and then purchasing a property. This often makes the transition more stable and opens up banking options more readily for most prospective buyers. However, if you find a great deal on a property, BrightPath's partners at BrightFuture Realty can support you in your real estate ventures from start to finish.



Relying on Reputation and Experience:

Advice, structure, and execution related to immigration services is a highly specialized field. Rely on experts with verifiable experience and reputation. At BrightPath, we can provide you with dedicated advice, as well as added services such as obtaining required documents, apostilles, and legalizations from your country of origin. This way, your documentation is acquired in the right manner and with no added effort on your part — Easy and hassle-free. With the most experienced team in the local immigration services market, a regional network throughout the Caribbean, and relationships for document services within the USA and Canada, trust BrightPath for your immigration needs.



Choosing Wisely Between Retirement or Self-Employment:

Early retirement by way of immigration is possible for everyone as currently there is no age limit. However, tax advisors will remind you that for tax purposes, the minimum age for retirement benefits is 50 years. So, what does this mean for you? Before making the move, define your intended lifestyle whether it’s semi or full retirement or a new business venture altogether. We can support your immigration, business set-up, or banking services depending on what your plans are in the next stage of life.



Creating A Strategic Tax Plan:

Cross-border taxes can become a costly (if not, messy) mistake to clean up if you don’t get your researched and verified facts in line before executing a plan. We recommend a paid, tailored consultation with an independent tax attorney. There are several knowledgeable and experienced tax professionals to choose from that will take various factors into consideration before helping you devise a plan. Some of the key factors to consider include recommended tax and corporate structure to support your current asset base and manage your tax exposure.



Setting Yourself Up For Success For Immigration

With the right support from dedicated professionals and help from experienced immigration consultancy, you can begin a new chapter of your life in Saint Martin immediately. If you want to know more about starting a business or moving to Sint Maarten, schedule a free Zoom consultation today with BrightPath Caribbean through their official website or consider giving them a call through their toll-free phone number, +1 855 203 0050.



Disclaimer on the content above: BrightPath is not intended as (legal) advice and does not take your personal circumstances into consideration. BrightPath does not accept any liability for damages resulting from using the provided information. We highly recommend you seek personalized advice from us before you act or fail to act because of the content of the above articles. BrightPath is a privately-owned consulting firm that assists clients with filing applications for residence permits and/or business licenses at the relevant government departments. None of BrightPath's directors, employees or agents hold or have held any position with the government of Sint Maarten and BrightPath's service does not provide for any preferential treatment with regards to any application. All information provided and statements made only serve to provide you with a general understanding of immigration, residence, and business incorporation procedures on Sint Maarten.

What it's like to live on St. Maarten? The staff at BrightPath Caribbean share their experiences