A New York Based Agency Driving Social Impact Through Creativity
Woman-Led Firm Connecting Communities Through Innovation in Social Marketing
Creativity stems from our ability to self-express and communicate. It is the purest form of the human experience and can be used in building civic engagement to create social impact.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IJ Creative Solutions, a New York based agency, embraces the motto "Connecting Through Creativity". Starting its journey in 2017, the firm has grown from a humble small office room setup to a flourishing agency. The firm has worked directly and indirectly for large corporations like Dunkin' Donuts, political campaigns like Eric Adams for Mayor, professional organizations like the American Geographical Society, and small mom-and-pop-owned shops alike, offering a wide range of services including design, printing, web development, and strategic communications.
But what makes the firm different from the conventional agency model is its strong dedication to driving social impact through design and content. "I have been a social activist for almost my entire life, and it is a central element of whatever venture I develop. Such is the same for IJ Creative, where a core mission has always been to give back "– says Salma Jahan, President & CEO of the company. "The fact that I am leading this as a woman, which is quite rare in our industry, makes the effort all the more worthwhile," she extends.
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the corporation helped over a hundred small brick and mortar stores by educating them about the new state laws and providing social distancing signage and other required materials for free. They also co-sponsor weekly food distribution events to combat the food crisis brought on by the pandemic in local communities that need them the most. For people who did not have insurance, information was distributed to connect them with city programs that offered low-cost to no-cost healthcare benefits.
Following the pandemic, IJ Creative has continued its commitment to local communities. The agency now empowers over thirty local non-profit organizations from the Asian, African American, Caribbean, and Latin American communities all through one central element – creativity.
The agency empowers community organizations to help fulfill a greater purpose by designing materials that clearly define their social cause, running digital and public campaigns and managing local events.
"Creativity stems from our ability to self-express and communicate. It is the purest form of the human experience and can be used in building civic engagement to create social impact. At IJ Creative, a fundamental part of our mission has been to find ways to achieve that. "– comments Muhammad Rakibul Islam, Chief Strategy Officer of the agency.
To help continue its efforts, the agency now seeks to establish a research and development wing. The purpose will be to study how to develop more effective social marketing campaigns.
To learn more about the agency and for any questions, they can be reached by email at contact@ijcreative.solutions or by leaving a message on their website, www.ijcreative.solutions.
Muhammad Rakibul Islam
IJ Creative Solutions
+1 347-510-0519
contact@ijcreative.solutions