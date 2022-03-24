HealthyTOKYO, Japan’s CBD pioneer launches new PetCBD brand
PetCBD by HealthyTOKYO. Specially formulated in Japan for dogs and cats.
While we are a company of many firsts in the CBD world in Japan, we have really taken our time to do the R&D necessary to identify the best CBD products for pets in Japan.”MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthyTOKYO, Japan’s CBD pioneer announces on March 24, 2022 the launch of their new PetCBD by HealthyTOKYO brand, with specially formulated CBD-infused treats and supplements for dogs and cats. The PetCBD brand is the fifth CBD brand to be launched by HealthyTOKYO and the first for pets only.
CBD is often used by people in Japan and overseas who have trouble sleeping, anxiety, stress, some types of pain and those in need of relaxation. A growing amount of research indicates that dogs and cats with similar needs can benefit from the use of CBD, if the products are formulated properly for these generally smaller animals.
The PetCBD products from HealthyTOKYO are manufactured in the company’s Edogawa factory, which is properly licensed for pet food production. The products are specially formulated with HealthyTOKYO’s premium CBD isolate for pets with 100% natural and vegan ingredients.
While we are a company of many firsts in the CBD world in Japan, we have really taken our time to do the R&D necessary to identify the best CBD products for pets in Japan. We also needed time to be properly licensed for pet supplement manufacturing and prepare our production facility. The HealthyTOKYO brands are synonymous with the best CBD products in the market. The PetCBD brand lives up to our company’s hard earned reputation. We know that Japanese consumers have the highest standards for what they offer their loving pets and want to assure we exceed their expectations, says Michael Bobrove, Founder & CEO of HealthyTOKYO.
The first products to be launched in the PetCBD line by HealthyTOKYO are dog treats. They are cute bone shaped cookies. Powered by HealthyTOKYO’s premium CBD isolate, organic fruits and vegetables and domestic rice flour. They are gluten-free and non-GMO and always made in Japan. No added sugar or any other unnecessary ingredients. Just pure natural goodness for your loving pet.
Each cookie contains 5mg of premium CBD isolate. They come in two flavors loved by dogs; Organic Peanut Butter & Banana and Organic Satsuma Potato & Apple. Sold in resealable pouches each containing six cookies.
Recommended for your dog in these situations:
-When your dog deserves a reward
-When your dog is nervous or anxious
-When your dog encounters a stressful situation
-When your dog is uncomfortable
The PetCBD products are available in all HealthyTOKYO Shops and Cafes and through the HealthyTOKYO online shop, They are also available at CRAFT PETS, a concept pet shop produced by CRAFT Beauty Salon YK. The PetCBD line will also soon be available in other fine shops and grooming salons in Japan.
PetCBD Treats by HealthyTOKYO are now available in the following fine shops:
HealthyTOKYO CBD Shop & Cafe Harajuku
3-27-14 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
HealthyTOKYO CBD Shop & Cafe Daikanyama
Daikanyama Twelve, 1F, 10-10 Daikanyama-cho, Tokyo 150-0034
HealthyTOKYO CBD Cafe & Shop Haneda
Tokyo International Airport Terminal 2, 3-4-2 Haneda Airport, Ota-ku, Tokyo 144-0041
HealthyTOKYO CBD Factory & Cafe Edogawa
1F, 1-18-8 Chuo, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo 132-0021
CRAFT PETS Chiba New Town Shop
The Green 01-2F
2-2 Kaguro Minami, Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture
270-1369
CRAFT PETS Sakura Shop
Daiichi Iwai Bldg. 1F, 1-3-4 Osakidai, Sakura City, Chiba Prefecture
285-0817
