B.C. First Nations, communities benefit from evacuation route funding

CANADA, March 21 - Local governments and First Nations on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland, Okanagan, south-central and southern British Columbia will receive their share of $560,000 in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Huu-ay-aht First Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Toquaht Nation – Regional: West Coast Region Evacuation Route Plan Total approved funding: $64,040

Armstrong, Spallumcheen – Regional: Evacuation Plan Total approved funding: $45,312.50

Capital Regional District – Evacuation Route Planning Total approved funding: $25,000

Gibsons – Gibsons Bluff Evacuation Plan Total approved funding: $25,000

Maple Ridge – Evacuation Route Planning Total approved funding: $25,000

Regional District of Nanaimo – Electoral Area F & H Evacuation Route Plan Total approved funding: $24,645

Regional District of North Okanagan – Lumby-Mable Lake/Shuswap River Drive Evacuation Route Plan Total approved funding: $25,000

Nuchatlaht First Nation, Zeballos – Regional: Evacuation Route Planning Total approved funding: $42,000

Pauquachin First Nation, Tsartlip First Nation, Tseycum First Nation, Tsawout First Nation – Regional: W’SANEC Evacuation Route Planning Total approved funding: $83,850

Sechelt – Tuwanek Evacuation Plan Total approved funding: $25,000

Skuppah Indian Band – Evacuation Route Plan Total approved funding: $25,000

Sun Peaks – Evacuation Plan Update Total approved funding: $25,000

Sunshine Coast Regional District – Egmont Evacuation Plan Total approved funding: $25,000

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc – Evacuation Route Plan Total approved funding: $25,000