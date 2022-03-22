New App Makes It Easier Than Ever to Support Deployed Troops, founded by an Army Veteran
Support a Troop is a new app that lets anyone send support to deployed troops.
Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”TAMPA, FL, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built by a former U.S. Army soldier who served at Fort Drum, N.Y., and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2016, Support a Troop was founded as a way for anyone to send personalized care packages to troops to show their support. The app works both ways, however, with troops able to send photos and messages back to the givers.
— JFK
The Support a Troop app has links to buy and send items ranging from clothing to personal care items to snacks and drinks. The easy-to-download app shows what troops are requesting and how to send care packages.
“We are bridging the gap between deployed troops and the people who support them,” said Support a Troop founder Brandon Dutkiewicz. “This app allows deployed troops to get personalized care packages sent to them from people who want to show their support to them. And the troops can return the favor by sending messages and photos back to those who so generously give.”
App Means Troops Get Exactly the Products They Need and Want
Sending care packages is an important and long-honored tradition in America. While the basic needs of troops are met while they are abroad, care packages are a welcome piece of home that troops receive while in the field. They can be sent to friends, neighbors, siblings, or even complete strangers. They help troops stay connected to home despite the distance and their current living conditions.
Dutkiewicz said he got the idea for the app while deployed in Afghanistan. Getting a care package, he said, is better than unwrapping presents on Christmas morning. But he said that in Afghanistan, what he saw all too often is that care packages would come in but go unused, with some even thrown away, because the same items were sent in almost every package.
With the help of a developer, Dutkiewicz designed the app as a way for supporters at home to send exactly the items that troops want and need. The app lets shoppers see what items are being requested, put them in their shopping cart, press purchase, and have the packages shipped directly to the troops who are requesting them. Then, those who gave the items to troops can track the items’ progress and get push notifications when the troop has sent in a thank you message and thank you photos.
So far, the app has sent 6,302 personalized gifts to deployed soldiers, with all the gifts coming directly from soldiers’ wish lists. Currently, there are more than 350 deployed troops using the app, with many of them in Europe supporting NATO forces
