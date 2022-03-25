TRINTY Industries International Partners with One Tree Planted to Advance Reforestation Initiatives
TRINITY Industries International launches partnership with One Tree Planted, aims to plant 25,000 trees with reforestation over the next twelve months.
Sustainability is at the core of our business model, and while we make a significant impact with our eco-friendly products, it’s also important for TRINTY to be a passionate environmental steward.”CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRINITY Industries International announced today the launch of their partnership with One Tree Planted, which aims to plant 25,000 trees with reforestation initiatives over the next twelve months.
For each product sold direct to consumer, a donation will be made to One Tree Planted. For TRINITY’s products made with wood, 5% of the purchase price will be donated; 1% of the purchase price will be donated for those not made with wood.
"Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat climate change's damaging effects," said TRINITY CEO Cze-Chao Tam. “Sustainability is at the core of our business model, and while we make a significant impact with our eco-friendly products, it’s also important for TRINTY to be a passionate environmental steward and meaningfully collaborate on environmental initiatives. One Tree Planted is the ideal collaboration partner.”
TRINITY has authorized One Tree Planted to use its donations to support reforestation projects in the most need of funding. In addition, to donating funds, TRINITY will support employees who wish to participate in tree planting events with paid time off and match any personal donations they make to One Tree Planted.
“With TRINITY’s generous support, we're planting trees where they're needed most." says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. "As the trees grow, they'll restore vital ecosystems, empower local communities and combat the effects of climate change, helping to protect the planet for future generations.”
The partnership is designed to educate customers on the global benefits of reforestation and easily get involved. The trees will be planted by One Tree Planted local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas with deforestation. To learn more about this partnership, please visit https://www.trinityii.com/one-tree-planted
About TRINITY Industries International
TRINITY is a leading player in the storage, organization, and home solutions space. Their innovation with intent approach results in striking designs, endless versatility, and quality craftsmanship for each TRINITY product. Their attention to detail and desire to meet the consumer’s needs ensure they provide practical yet stylish everyday storage and home solutions. They are consistently striving to create products that improve the lives of those they touch. Learn more at trintyii.com.
About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.
