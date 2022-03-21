Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,013 in the last 365 days.

March 2022 Monthly Bulletin

Credit Union logo

The DFPI Office of Credit Unions will update the current CAMEL (Capital adequacy, Asset quality, Management, Earnings, and Liquidity) based rating system by integrating an “S” component to assess sensitivity to market risk and separate the “L” component to continue to address the evaluation of liquidity.  The change from a CAMEL to a CAMELS based rating format will take effect for examinations beginning on or after April 1, 2022.

The evaluation of Sensitivity will be rated on a scale of “1” to “5”, with “1” being highest, as is currently used for each component assignment of the CAMELS rating, and will be based on, but not limited to the following criteria:

  • Sensitivity of current and future earnings and economic value of capital to adverse changes in market prices and interest rates.
  • Ability to identify, measure, monitor and control exposure to market risk considering a credit union’s size, complexity, and risk profile.
  • Nature and complexity of interest rate risk exposure.

Current examination practices include a review of both the credit union’s interest rate risk and liquidity management policies, procedures, controls, reporting, management oversight, and risk mitigation strategies.  Therefore, we do not anticipate this change will materially impact current examination process.

The change by the DFPI Office of Credit Unions is designed to coincide with the concurrent change to the CAMELS rating system adopted by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) that becomes effective for federal credit union examinations starting on or after April 1, 2022.

You just read:

March 2022 Monthly Bulletin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.