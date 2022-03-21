Heath Consultants Launches Discover Advanced Mobile Leak Detection System
The device will significantly reduce methane emissions by detecting leaksHOUSTON , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heath Consultants is proud to announce the release of the Discover Advanced Mobile Leak Detection (AMLD) device. Discover AMLD™ addresses the issue of limiting leakage in an aging infrastructure by reducing methane emission and identifying gas leaks with minimum false positives and negatives compared to competing technologies.
Heath Consultants is committed to helping companies reduce their methane emissions, and the Discover AMLD is a major step in that direction. The Discover AMLD is an open-path system using TDLAS (Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy), which is said to be more accurate than current detection methods while also minimizing false positives. This could mean big savings for companies regarding manpower and money wasted on false indications.
Discover AMLD is an open-air, fixed path Mid-IR TDLAS. Resolution is in the part per billion (ppb) range for both methane and ethane. Ethane detection aids in determining whether a detection is pipeline gas or naturally occurring biogas. The device consists of a vehicle equipped with the detector, GPS, anemometer and proprietary software loaded onto the vehicle's computer/tablet. All components were designed to require no modifications to the vehicle and utilize the latest wireless technology.
The Discover AMLD sensitivity levels, along with its detection algorithm, will detect and distinguish between a pipeline gas leak versus a non-pipeline leak, such as sewer, landfill and soil/biogas indications. The new leak survey system is cost-effective with a 95% probability of detection. With GPS technology that streams data directly into a secure cloud database for analysis, actionable reports can be produced in real time.
Clients can synchronize, assign surveys, visualize the results of the localization and quantification algorithms in the user interface, have a clear visual indication of the potential area(s) where a leak is present, and select and assign these leaks to a technician for further investigation.
"Heath Consultants continues to do our part in protecting life, property and the environment with the latest Advanced Mobile Leak Detection Technology," said Paul D. Wehnert, Executive VP/Chief Marketing Officer for Heath Consultants.
Heath Consultants Incorporated is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1933 by Milton Heath Sr., who started out providing line clearing services to New England utilities. Heath partners with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations to provide state-of-the-art products and services to various utility markets, including products specifically designed to detect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and services for environmental safety. Heath is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
To learn more about the Discover AMLD or to find out how Heath Consultants can help your company reduce its methane emissions, visit heathus.com/products/discover-advanced-mobile-leak-detection-amld.
