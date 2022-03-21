Submit Release
Public Hearing Testimony of Bill 24-656 and Bill 24-566

Public Hearing: Bill 24-565, Safe Routes to School Expansion Regulation Amendment Act of 2021 and Bill 24-566, Walk Without Worry Amendment Act of 2021

Testimony of Everett Lott, Director, District Department of Transportation

Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment

Council of the District of Columbia

Mary Cheh, Chairperson

Monday, March 14, 2022 12:00 p.m. Virtual Hearing

John A. Wilson Building 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, D.C. 20004

