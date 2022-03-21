New Acquisition Merger Noir Group, LLC & Noir Agency, LLC is now NEX

Noir Is Now Nex! New Locations, More Services, More Support for your Business

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noir Capital Group, Inc and Noir Group, LLC and Noir Agency are pleased to announce that they have agreed to combine their service operations for more locations and equipment expansion. The new operations will run under the brand name “Nex Agency”, and a new brand logo will be released soon.

The merger, which was approved by the board of directors of both the companies, will enable the new company to add more services such as blockchain development, video production, VR/AR development with a more broad reach in several countries like South Africa, London, Japan and several cities in the US

New Services:

- Branding and Development

- Virtual Reality/ Augment Reality

- Blockchain Development / NFT

- Video Production

New Locations:

Atlanta - 3372 Peachtree Rd Suite 115, Atlanta, GA 30326

New York - 1740 Broadway, 15th floor, New York, NY 10019

Calabasas - 4500 Park Granada Suite 202, Calabasas, CA 91302

Cape Town - Dock Road Junction Corner of Stanley &, Dock Rd, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

Johannesburg - Willow Wood Office Park Cnr 3rd Ave &, Cedar Rd, Johannesburg, 2021, South Africa

London - New Broad Street House, 35 New Broad St, London EC2M 1NH, United Kingdom