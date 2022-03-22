These include BUSDX, EverGrow, and Shiba INU – The next 1000x crypto currency? We look at the most promising tokens for investors in 2022

LONDON, UK, March 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safemoon alternatives to check out in 2022? These include BUSDX, EverGrow, and Shiba INU – The next 1000x cryptocurrency?We look at the most promising tokens for investors in 2022Editor’s Choice1. BUSDX – Rewards in BUSDBUSDX was launched on the on the 22nd of November 2021 & quickly reached a market cap of nearly 9 million dollars showing the potential that BUSDX must dominate the reflection token market. BUSDX rewards its holders in BUSD a Binance stable coin that is pegged to the US dollar. BUSDX has a token supply of 1 Billion tokens over half of which is staked in their platform, BUSDX holders receive 50% APY on their staked token plus 10% reflections on the tokens trading volume. Having over half of their token supply staked provides stability for the token and shows the strength of their investor pool.Reflection tokens have historically struggled to maintain volume & holders, as the volume slows down there tends to be an exit from investors. We have chosen BUSDX as the clear winner due to their shire drive to provide utilities to their user base & the team’s success at releasing their utilities in-line with the timeline provided in their white paper.BUSDX has already released their Staking Dapp, IDO launchpad & NFT Marketplace, but what really makes BUSDX special & a key point in awarding them the top spot is their XPay virtual payment system that will only be available to its holders.XPay will allow crypto currency investors & miners to spend their BUSD holdings online &in-store while keeping their assets within a decentralized space removing the need to cash out using a centralized exchange. To use these services investors will need to hold BUSDX & the amount held will determine their BUSD spending allowance.Each product BUSDX has released is designed to provide volume & rewards for their holders.BUSDX has seen a 300% increase in its value & a 10-fold increase in volume from 03/18/2022 to 03/21/2022 as the market awaits the release of their XPay services.2. EverGrow – Rewards in BUSDEverGrow was launched in September 2021 & became a quick hit with investors reaching an astonishing 25,000 holders & achieving a 150-million-dollar market cap just weeks after its debut. EverGrow has since released a Dapp & swap. EverGrow also has an NFT marketplace, NFT lending & an NFT game in the pipeline. Later on, in the year there is also plans for an exchange, staking pools & a content-based subscription platform with payments in crypto & fiat. EverGrow was given our 2nd spot for their healthy market cap & willingness to develop further products for their holders.3. Shiba INU - Non reflection tokenShiba Inu was launched in July 2021, from its inception, Shiba Inu has done things differently. Starting with a supply of 1 quadrillion, it’s founder Ryoshi locked 50% in Uniswap, then “burned” the other half to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for safekeeping which didn’t quite go to plan, Vitalik Buterin made the biggest crypto donation in history by sending a massive amount to india to help with Covid-19 recovery, luckily for Shiba INU he then actually burned 40% of its total supply to a dead wallet to ensure its long-term success and stability.Shiba Inu meme has become the third most popular cryptocurrency in Google search in 2021 after Bitcoin and Ether, according to data from Vacancy Technology.Shiba INU was given our 3rd spot for its extreme growth & it’s growing community.