Sid Nueno, PAFM, Chief Operating Officer with TPS Thayer CPA's in Sugar Land, Texas obtains Professional Designation

The CPA Firm Management Association recognizes Sid Nueno as a Public Accounting Firm Manager (PAFM)

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sid Nueno, PAFM, Chief Operating Officer with TPS Thayer CPAs, based in Sugar Land, Texas has been awarded the Association-designation Public Accounting Firm Manager (PAFM) by the CPA Firm Management Association (CPAFMA). This prominent designation recognizes Foust’s knowledge and professional experience in accounting practice management.

The CPAFMA’s voluntary Public Accounting Firm Manager (PAFM) certification program joins a growing trend within accounting and other professions to recognize and create value for those individuals who have achieved a high level of competency within the Firm Manager community. Certification is the recognition and designation that the professional managing the firm has achieved a level of expertise within the profession of Firm Management that exemplifies both their professional capabilities and experience. The credential demonstrates mastery of skill sets necessary to qualify a PAFM as an individual who has attained an unparalleled level of competence.

We are extremely proud of Sid Nueno and all his accomplishments and look forward to serving the community better with this (PAFM) certification.

You just read:

