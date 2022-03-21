Historical and Cultural Affairs programs in April 2022

(DOVER, Del. — March 21, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring a wide variety of activities during the month of April 2022 including, among others, a lecture series on the War of 1812 and several Dutch-themed offerings. All programs are free and open to the public. A full schedule is included below.

“Landing of the DeVries Colony at Swaanendael, Lewes, Delaware 1631” by Stanley M. Arthurs. Courtesy of the permanent collection of the University of Delaware. The Zwaanendael Museum will explore Delaware’s Dutch heritage in programs on April 16 and 27, 2022.

Friday–Sunday, April 1–17, 2022 Lewes Tulip Celebration. Series of activities at downtown Lewes locations including the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, located at 102 Kings Highway, where tulip arrangements by the Sussex Gardeners will be displayed. Museum open Wed.–Sat., 10 a.m.–4:15 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, April 7, 2022 “African Americans Play a Vital Role in the War of 1812.” Due to slavery in the United States, Black Americans often chose different sides in the War of 1812. In this lecture, historic-site interpreter Tom Pulmano discusses the role played by African Americans in both the American and British war efforts. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Part one of the four-part 2022 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series — “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 5 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, April 8, 2022 RESCHEDULED — Concert by Musically Generated Organism. Americana music. Presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 7:30 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov. NOTE: This concert, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022, was rescheduled to April 8, 2022.

Thursday, April 14, 2022 “Reminiscences of the Life and Times of Dr. James Tilton.” Lecture by historic-site interpreter Steven Mumford exploring the life and long medical career of Delawarean Dr. James Tilton who served as United States surgeon general during the War of 1812. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Part two of the four-part 2022 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series — “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 5 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Dutch-American Friendship Day. Discover Delaware’s Dutch roots and learn how that connection is alive today. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 10 a.m.–4:15 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, April 21, 2022 “The Federalist Views of James A. Bayard.” Living-history theatrical performance in which lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone portrays Delaware’s James A. Bayard, a prominent member of the Federalist Party and one of the leading voices opposing the war, as he prepares to leave for treaty negotiations with Great Britain. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Part three of the four-part 2022 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series — “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 5 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 King’s Day. Celebration of the birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in a program that will also explore royal titles and Delaware’s Dutch connection. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 10 a.m.–4:15 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, April 28, 2022 “Stories of the Dauntless Women of the War of 1812.” Lecture by historic-site interpreter Susan Emory exploring the brave women from America, England and Canada who played important roles in the war effort. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Final installment of the four-part 2022 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series — “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 5 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Remaining division program in March 2022

In addition, the division will be presenting the following program on March 28. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/02/17/womens-history-month-2022/.

Monday, March 28, 2022 “Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” Virtual program in which historic site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the culinary practices, recipes and personalized cookbooks of women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. Noon. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

Contact: Jim Yurasek Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Phone: 302-577-5170 E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov Web: http://history.delaware.gov