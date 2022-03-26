Introducing the London Marketing Academy: the digital marketing course company looking to close the digital skills gap
A renowned digital marketing course company in London is hoping to close the digital skills gap through its newest range of digital marketing courses.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by certified trainers, the London Marketing Academy’s courses cleverly blend specialist online marketing techniques with contemporary teaching sessions for the modern marketer – making it perfect for buzzing entrepreneurs and professionals who are looking to supercharge their skills.
In contrast to more traditional and basic workshops that are taught online or in the city, the London Marketing Academy prides itself on teaching in a more practical, hands-on format, so that candidates can easily implement their newfound skills within a real working environment.
As marketing careers rapidly become ever-more technical, most academic and practical courses are struggling today more than ever to remain relevant to their market, with just a few exceptions – including the London Marketing Academy.
“The London Marketing Academy is incredibly unique, not only due to the breadth of courses on offer, but also in its unique teaching methods,” says Radu Lefter, founder.
“Celebrating its twelfth anniversary in 2022, we’re just so proud that despite launching over a decade ago, we’re more relevant than ever - with modern digital marketing courses available to anyone in London and beyond. Our courses provide you with everything you need to know within a clear structure that facilitates speedy learning. We teach you absolutely everything you need to know within your chosen course topic, from reaching individual goals, to demonstrating examples through case studies and practical exercises and workshops.”
“Our trainers are expert practitioners within their fields, and are either working already as digital marketing specialists, or running their own businesses. Another rare benefit of the London Marketing Academy is that our student numbers are kept small to allow individuals focused attention and learning.”
Although these courses offer new and innovative thinking within the digital marketing realm, the London Marketing Academy is actually currently celebrating its twelfth year in the industry – making it a renowned leader within its field. The courses mainly operate in London, but can also now be delivered internationally, meaning anyone around the world can benefit from tuition.
With courses available in SEO, social media, digital marketing, email marketing, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, copywriting, and even sales – there’s certainly no shortage of courses available for those looking to sharpen their skillset.
Once a course has been successfully completed, students will be able to easily promote themselves online to generate business, and will even have an official graduation certificate to show potential clients and employers. But the learning doesn’t stop at course completion, either, as students will have access to course support, with trainers remaining available to answer questions about applying skills and techniques a real working environment.
“We pride ourselves entirely on offering fast learning courses based on up-to-date strategies and learning,” says Radu Lefter.
“The programmes are completely certified by professionals, and unlike other courses, we don’t just throw students out into the deep end following completion. Regardless of your position or age – we love people who want to head into a classroom at any stage of life and say ‘teach me’! And we’re proud to say that we stick with them, every single step of the way.”
